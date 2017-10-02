Related

Article

Barcelona midfielder Rafinha undergoes knee surgery

2 October 2017 09:31

Barcelona midfielder Rafinha underwent surgery on his right knee and will reportedly be sidelined until the end of November.

The Brazilian, 24, is yet to play a game this season and Barca confirmed he underwent successful arthroscopic surgery on his right knee on Sunday.

The LaLiga leaders said it was a similar operation to the one Rafinha had on his internal meniscus – in the same knee – in April.

According to Sport, Rafinha may be sidelined until the end of November.

Barca have won their opening seven league games of the season to be five points clear atop the table.

