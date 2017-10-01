Shelvey relieved to repay Newcastle debt

Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey felt a responsibility to repay Rafael Benitez for restoring him to the starting XI in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Liverpool.
The 25-year-old was one of the best players on the pitch as Newcastle came from a goal down to retain their place in the top half of the Premier League.
Shelvey was exiled to the Under-23 side before making two substitute appearances as he returned from a petulant red card against Tottenham on the opening weekend.
But a 1-0 defeat at Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend opened the door for changes and the six-time England international was delighted to play a part in securing an important point.
"I owed my team and I hope I've repaid them today. It is horrible being out of the team and even more when they are winning," Shelvey told Sky Sports.
"The gaffer showed a lot of faith to play me and hopefully I can repay that.
"[Benitez's] CV speaks for itself. He is a very detailed coach. It is great to learn from someone like that."
Jonjo Shelvey: "We went 1-0 down and showed tremendous character to get back into the game." #NUFC pic.twitter.com/FU81NTcLk6— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) October 1, 2017
After securing a point against Liverpool, Benitez declared himself satisfied with Newcastle's solid start to the campaign.
"If you see the points and see we are a promoted team then we are pleased, but against Huddersfield and Brighton we could have done something more," he said.
"We have what we have. We are happy with that."
