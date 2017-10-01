Related

Article

Playing with PSG stars Cavani and Neymar is easy, says Mbappe

1 October 2017 04:30

Teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe said it is easy to play with Neymar and Edinson Cavani after the pair inspired a landslide victory for Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

World-record signing Neymar bagged a brace and Cavani was also on target as PSG crushed Bordeaux 6-2 in Paris on Saturday.

The pair dispelled rift rumours after an on-field disagreement over penalty-taking duties against Lyon a fortnight ago, helping PSG to their most prolific first half in Ligue 1 history, having scored five goals in the opening period.

Speaking about Neymar and Cavani post-match, Mbappe – who completed the scoring for PSG approaching the hour-mark in the French capital – said:  "It's easy to play with players like that [Cavani and Neymar].

"They are really great players. I just have to adapt to their movements, to pass them the ball, and they do all the work."

Neymar converted a penalty during the match, with Cavani happy to let the Brazil international take the spot-kick in the 40th minute as the pair hugged.

However, Mbappe refused to be drawn on whether this will remain the case for future games.

"I saw like you: He took the ball, he shot and he scored, end of story," the 18-year-old added. "Now, I think you'll talk about it and you'll analyse so you'll know better than me!"

Sponsored links

Sunday 1 October

05:20 Griezmann has given Atletico bad habits – Simeone
04:56 Marino: Milan regret buying Bonucci
04:30 Playing with PSG stars Cavani and Neymar is easy, says Mbappe
03:28 Benitez: Liverpool need Leicester miracle to win Premier League
02:16 Arsenal are more united – Wenger
00:16 Atletico weren´t convincing, admits Simeone

Saturday 30 September

23:55 Guardiola rallies behind Catalan independence referendum
23:43 Toothless Crystal Palace equal English football league´s worst ever run
23:32 Carvajal diagnosed with viral pericardium infection
23:00 Chelsea didn´t have the ball - Guardiola marvels at Manchester City masterclass
22:52 Amiens president points finger at Lille ultras
22:41 Leganes 0 Atletico Madrid 0: Simeone´s side held by noisy neighbours
22:32 26 injured and four hospitalised after barrier collapses at Amiens-Lille
22:31 Di Francesco labels Belgium cast-off Nainggolan one of Europe´s best
22:05 Morata injury not serious, says Conte
21:57 Not simple for ´tired´ Chelsea - Conte rues loss to Manchester City
21:44 Championship Review: Hull hammer Birmingham, leaders Cardiff held
21:31 Guardiola delighted for De Bruyne, Delph as Manchester City humble Chelsea
21:23 Montella ´like a brother´ to Di Francesco as reunion looms
21:21 PSG defending frustrates Emery despite thumping Bordeaux
21:16 Chelsea made me stronger - City star De Bruyne respectful after downing old club
21:07 Amiens-Lille abandoned after barrier collapses
21:04 Pulis unhappy with referee Oliver after West Brom concede late equaliser
20:53 Swansea deserved a result, says frustrated Clement
20:48 Mourinho: Rampant Manchester United can still do better
20:24 Chelsea 0 Manchester City 1: De Bruyne stunner sinks champions
20:17 Mourinho hails Lukaku for matching ´legend´ Cole
20:15 Neymar makes PSG confident, but not unplayable - Meunier
20:05 Hodgson sees signs of improvement despite heavy defeat
19:48 In-form Zaza fails to earn Italy recall
19:42 Matchwinner Crouch still as a huge role at Stoke City - Hughes
19:34 Watford deserved to get a point, insists delighted Silva
19:24 West Ham fans right to be critical, says Hart
19:18 Morata limps out of Chelsea v Manchester City
19:14 Mourinho: I have always trusted Fellaini
18:56 Paris Saint-Germain 6 Bordeaux 2: Neymar, Cavani dispel rift rumours in emphatic victory
18:54 Howe refuses to blame referee for stalemate
18:38 Man Utd set Premier League record with dominance over Palace
18:31 Bosz relived after Dortmund´s ´worst´ game
18:27 Neymar & Cavani inspire PSG´s most-prolific first half in Ligue 1
18:13 Stoke City 2 Southampton 1: Crouch the hero as Potters return to winning ways
18:13 West Brom 2 Watford 2: Richarlison leaves it late to save Hornets at The Hawthorns
18:11 Valverde hails Messi capacity for ´pulverising records´
18:06 West Ham 1 Swansea City 0: Sakho saves the day for Hammers
17:58 Friends again! Neymar hugs Cavani after converting PSG penalty
17:55 Bournemouth 0 Leicester City 0: Cherries dominate in goalless draw
17:49 Manchester United 4 Crystal Palace 0: Fellaini hits double as Mourinho´s men cruise
17:32 Augsburg 1 Borussia Dortmund 2: Brilliant Kagawa seals points for Bosz´s boys
17:11 Allegri warns Juventus star Higuain to ditch complacency
16:58 Pochettino: Alli conduct not good for Tottenham or football
16:38 Kane a long way off Ronaldo & Messi - Pochettino
16:29 Messi asked me to join Barcelona in June – Paulinho
16:28 Montella eyeing improvement from Bonucci
16:16 Spalletti: Inter captain Icardi ´one of the best´ I have coached
16:15 Kane: September probably the best month I´ve had
15:21 Huddersfield Town 0 Tottenham 4: Kane ends spectacular September with fitting double
15:19 Kane matches Ronaldo & Messi as stunning September ends with brace
14:50 Ronaldo´s contract up to the club, says Real Madrid boss Zidane
13:57 Gareth Bale doubtful for Real Madrid´s match with Espanyol
13:17 De Gea: Man Utd confidence makes it feel easy
13:08 Messi will continue to improve - Puyol
11:33 Christensen credits Gladbach spell for Chelsea ascension
10:31 Lovren taking five pills just to play amid injury woe
09:14 Real Madrid recruit Vinicius to miss U-17 World Cup
09:00 Mourinho feud endures but Conte could be Guardiola´s defining Premier League rival
08:15 Hasenhuttl hasn´t thought about Bayern job
06:23 Ancelotti should take Guangzhou Evergrande job – Scolari
05:32 Pique: I´m always proud to play for Spain
03:07 Lacazette wants to break records – Wenger
02:18 Klopp defends decision not to buy first-choice striker
01:23 Mourinho: Lukaku can´t rest until Ibrahimovic returns
00:30 Carlo is the best – Beckham backs Ancelotti after Bayern Munich sacking

Friday 29 September

23:30 Conte backs Hazard to light up Premier League and Champions League
23:30 Guardiola: No need for Aguero to apologise
23:24 QPR 1 Fulham 2: Late drama as Holloway´s men suffer first home defeat
22:53 Monaco 1 Montpellier 1: Camara stuns champions as PSG stay top
22:04 Ozil out, Koscielny in doubt for Arsenal´s clash with Brighton
21:22 USM Alger 0 Wydad Casablanca 0: Stalemate in Algiers leaves tie finely poised
20:21 Aguero thanks fans for support after suffering broken rib
20:15 Chiellini joins Common Goal initiative with heartfelt e-mail
19:27 Wayne Rooney avoids broken hand, fit to face Burnley
19:14 Atletico Madrid confirm Lucas injury
18:38 Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho gets court date in tax-fraud case
18:21 Injured Reus insists rehab remains on schedule
18:06 Asensio: Ronaldo praise is a joy, but I´m not chasing his Ballon d´Or!
17:51 Salihamidzic starts search for new coach after Bayern ´had to react´
17:39 Athletic Bilbao´s Muniain suffers cruciate ligament damage
16:59 Conte places faith in Christensen for Manchester City clash
16:24 Ancelotti will find a ´fantastic´ club, insists Klopp
16:09 Mental strength key for busy Manchester United – Mourinho
16:05 Guardiola ´regretful´ over Bayern-Ancelotti parting
15:57 Chelsea boss Conte reveals Guardiola inspiration
15:56 Emery looking for PSG´s plan B
15:37 We all know these boys will score – Klopp unconcerned by goal-shy Liverpool
15:09 Pogba a long-term absentee - Mourinho
14:53 Guardiola confirms Aguero rib blow
14:36 Sneijder dropped for crunch Netherlands double-header
14:28 I feel for my colleague - Bosz offers support to axed Ancelotti
14:14 Benteke sidelined for six weeks as Palace´s problems grow
14:00 Lopetegui happy to call on Pique despite referendum tweet
13:38 Martinez names injured trio in Belgium squad
13:03 Cotterill back at Birmingham as Redknapp´s replacement
12:59 Dele Alli handed one-game England ban
12:47 Four-time Champions League winner Seedorf in line for Oldham job
12:15 Ozil missing for Germany as Boateng and Sane return
11:17 Butland ready for England call
10:41 Ancelotti can be my assistant, jokes Montella
10:33 Redknapp: Tottenham can keep Kane happy
09:54 Fit-again Wilshere is ´on the way up´ - Wenger
09:21 Manchester City confirm Aguero injured in car accident
09:14 Mexico at full strength for final World Cup qualifiers
05:34 Former club Independiente wish Aguero speedy recovery after reported car crash
04:36 Milan dismiss Ancelotti return as Mirabelli backs Montella
03:59 Young: Man United ready to battle on all fronts and win every trophy
01:52 Melbourne City sign McCormack from Villa
00:57 Montella lauds Milan spirit after holding off Rijeka
00:23 Guardiola admits he must win titles to survive at City
00:07 It has been a great honour - Ancelotti reflects on Bayern tenure after sacking

Ligue 1 table

# Team MP D P
1 PSG 8 +22 22
2 Monaco 8 +13 19
3 Nantes 8 +1 16
4 Caen 8 +3 15
5 Bordeaux 8 +2 15
6 Saint-Étienne 7 +3 14
7 Olympique Mars… 7 +1 13
8 Olympique Lyonnais 7 +4 12
9 Nice 7 +2 10
10 Guingamp 8 -3 10
11 Montpellier 8 -1 9
12 Angers SCO 7 +1 8
13 Troyes 7 -1 8
14 Toulouse 8 -6 8
15 Rennes 8 -2 6
16 Amiens SC 7 -6 6
17 Dijon 8 -7 6
18 Lille 7 -7 5
19 Strasbourg 8 -8 5
20 Metz 8 -11 3

Facebook