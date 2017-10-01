Matthaus backs Nagelsmann over Tuchel as Bayern´s long-term solution

Lothar Matthaus believes Julian Nagelsmann is leading Thomas Tuchel in the race to replace Carlo Ancelotti at Bayern Munich.

Bayern, third in the Bundesliga heading into Sunday's clash at Hertha Berlin, relieved Ancelotti of his duties following the 3-0 Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in midweek, with Willy Sagnol taking temporary charge of the Bavarians.

Nagelsmann - whose Hoffenheim side sit second - has long been rumoured as a target for Bayern's hierarchy and Matthaus thinks they would pick the 30-year-old over former Borussia Dortmund boss Tuchel.

"I believe that Nagelsmann is at the top," Matthaus told Sky.

"He is the top candidate and the long-term solution. There will be contact between Bayern and Hoffenheim, and Bayern will want their number one target.

"Until this happens though, you have to find a transitional solution.

"That's why I do not think Thomas Tuchel will be coach at Bayern. That would be a long-term solution again."

Tuchel has been without a job since he left his post at Dortmund at the end of last season following a third-place Bundesliga finish and DFB-Pokal triumph.