Man Utd don´t miss Pogba, says Mourinho

Manchester United do not even think about Paul Pogba and their other injured players while they are out of action, according to Jose Mourinho.

Pogba has been unavailable since September 12, when he hobbled off with a hamstring problem against Basel in the Champions League, an issue manager Mourinho has since revealed will keep the midfielder out "long-term".

But United have impressed without him, with their 4-0 home Premier League win over Crystal Palace making it seven consecutive victories across all competitions.

And Mourinho thinks complaining about having key players out would suggest United do not trust their replacements to impress, which is not the case.

"We never miss the players that are injured," Mourinho told reporters when asked about United's dominant form even without Pogba.

"That is our way of thinking. They are injured, we don't think about them.

"It is an opportunity and a moment for others to step up and get the chance, so I think that is good.

"When we moan all the time about injuries it looks like we don't trust the other people and we have to."

Some big games coming up for #MUFC in October... pic.twitter.com/ATiC4PCGQJ — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 1, 2017

Mourinho insists not enough games have passed to judge whether United look like they can be another of his title-winning teams.

"It's too early, it's too early - only seven matches," he said.

United play Liverpool at Anfield after the international break on October 14.