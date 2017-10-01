Cavani-Neymar feud talk at PSG overblown, says Neymar Sr

Neymar's father insists the purported feud between his son and Paris Saint-Germain colleague Edinson Cavani has been blown out of proportion.

Brazil superstar Neymar and Cavani had an on-field disagreement during PSG's 2-0 win over Lyon two weeks ago, with the Uruguay striker insisting he should take a penalty that was subsequently saved.

There were no qualms from either man and a congratulatory hug afterwards when the world's most expensive player converted from the spot during a 6-2 romp over Bordeaux.

Neymar Sr told Telefoot any notion of a rift should be left aside and believes Neymar's alliance with Cavani and Kylian Mbappe in the PSG attack can match his exploits alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at Barcelona.

2012 - Neymar is Paris’ 1st player to score a penalty and a direct free kick in a L1 game since Nenê (against Rennes in May 2012). Samba. pic.twitter.com/ICp00wfq5l — OptaJean (@OptaJean) September 30, 2017

"The proportions taken by the Neymar-Cavani story have been amplified," he said. "Everything is fine between them.

"The NCM [Neymar-Cavani-Mbappe] will make football fans dream. The Barca trio inspired many people; that of PSG will inspire many others.

"For us, it is a gift that Mbappe is here. He plays like a veteran of 30 years old."

Neymar Sr refuted the widely made suggestion that his son left Barcelona in order to improve his chances of winning the Ballon d'Or away from direct comparisons with Messi, insisting leading PSG to a first Champions League title is his motivation.

"His goal is to help Paris to win the Champions League," he added.

"If Neymar should win the Ballon d’Or, he will, but I don't think that he really wants it. If he had wanted it, he would have remained in Barcelona.

"We signed a five-year contract, so we have five years to win the Champions League with Paris."