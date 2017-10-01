Barcelona v Las Palmas takes place behind closed doors

Barcelona's LaLiga match against Las Palmas kicked off behind closed doors after violence marred Sunday's Catalan independence referendum.
Clashes involving riot police and protestors have taken place as voters in the region went to the polls in a referendum which Spain's national government has declared to be unconstitutional and illegal.
The Barcelona board met as footage of law enforcement officers using batons and rubber bullets on crowds emerged, while voters were forcibly removed from some polling stations.
Less than an hour and a half before the scheduled 16:15 CET kick-off, reports emerged that the game would not take place following advice from Catalonia's Mossos d'Esquadra police force.
But a club statement from Barcelona, released 25 minutes before the match was due to begin, said the Spanish Football League (LFP) had rejected a proposal for the fixture to be postponed, meaning the game kicked off on schedule but without the presence of spectators, many of whom were outside the ground awaiting news of the kick-off.
"FC Barcelona condemns the events which have taken place in many parts of Catalonia today in order to prevent its citizens exercising their democratic right to free expression," the club said in a statement.
"Given the exceptional nature of events, the Board of Directors have decided that the FC Barcelona first team game against Las Palmas will be played behind closed doors following the Professional Football League's refusal to postpone the game."
Gerard Pique featured in the Barcelona team, having earlier tweeted a picture of himself at a polling station.
Pique's tweet read: "I have already voted. Together we are unstoppable defending democracy."
Las Palmas announced their intention to wear a shirt embroidered with the Spanish flag at Camp Nou in opposition to the Catalan separatist movement and accused Barcelona of making the game "more than a sporting event with the [fixture] calendar.
"UD Las Palmas could have been limited to being a silent witness of this historical crossroads or to take sides. We settle for the second [option]," a club statement read.
"No matter how far away the Gran Canaria Stadium is, we have never felt the least temptation to be part of a country other than this. And however complex the situation may be, we will always rely on simplifying it to better understand and find solutions.
"Today, what we do is very simple. With the Spanish flag embroidered on our kit we want to vote unequivocally, in an imaginary consultation that nobody has summoned us to. We believe in the unity of Spain.
"We do it from the moral authority that you want to grant to the region farthest from the capital of this kingdom. We do it to tell the world that we feel pain for what is happening."
When the teams emerged for kick-off in the cavernous surroundings of an empty Camp Nou, the Barcelona XI initially sported shirts over their playing kit bearing the red and yellow stripped design of the Catalan flag, before reverting to their traditional home strip.
