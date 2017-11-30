Related

Article

World Cup 2018: Countdown to heat up after Kremlin draw

30 November 2017 09:00

Given Russia has spent much of the past year denying controversial involvement in political elections, it is unlikely anyone involved in the organisation of the 2018 World Cup will be unsettled by murmurings of possible corruption at Friday's draw.

"There is no truth to that," said FIFA's director of competitions Chris Unger on Wednesday when asked about the prospect of the draw being manipulated by using hot and cold balls when the eight groups for the finals are drawn at the Kremlin.

There was probably no need to expand further on a conspiracy theory more readily associated with embittered fan club meetings than a global football event, but these are times when the words "FIFA" and "integrity" mix about as well as oil and water in the public consciousness, so on Unger went.

"They're all the same; they don't feel any different, they don't look any different – with the exception of the red balls, which are there for a purpose," he explained.

"It's entirely random and by chance how the groups get formed at the end."

Even if you were to unfairly claim Unger is protesting too much, the hosts would need far more than sleight of hand, a hair dryer and an ice pack to make much of an impression in the tournament.

Russia were abject in exiting Euro 2016 during the groups and little better when they bowed out of their own Confederations Cup at the same stage last year.

Any of the nations in the lower seeded pots would gladly take on Russia as the weakest side in pot one – a position the team ranked 65th in the world only hold by virtue of their status as hosts.

Even England fans may welcome another fixture with Russia, despite the abhorrent scenes of violence that marred the countries' Marseille meetings and the Euros.

Russia passed its Confederations Cup test in terms of the tournament being free of hooliganism or racist incidents but the glare will be sharper and more prolonged come next year. Football Against Racism in Europe (Fare), a pressure group that campaigns for equality in the sport, this week warned LGBT fans against holding hands and displaying affection in public if attending the finals.

Spain's potential to be involved in a "group of death" scenario given their perplexingly low seeding puts them at an instant disadvantage to their fellow favourites.

La Roja boss Julen Lopetegui, along with France's Didier Deschamps and defending champion Joachim Low with Germany, boasts an enviably rich and deep pool of talent from which to choose. Of the trio, Deschamps is the coach furthest away from crafting a cohesive whole and has ground to make up if a squad blessed with the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann and Paul Pogba are to punch their weight in Russia.

Brazil look well equipped to banish the nightmare of their semi-final evisceration on home soil at the hands of Germany four years ago. Tite's team made remarkably serene progress through the typically gruelling CONMEBOL qualifying section and represent a far more sturdy foundation for Neymar's Ballon d'Or ambitions than Luiz Felipe Scolari's comparatively rag-tag bunch of 2014.

Argentina are more of an unknown after the mercurial Lionel Messi dragged them kicking and screaming to the finals – his three goals to see off Ecuador in the 3-1 victory that secured qualification matched the number of coaches they had during the campaign.

Jorge Sampaoli, celebrated for his work with Chile and latterly Sevilla, is a coach of some repute and must now fashion a tune out of the supporting cast as Messi makes the final tilt at World Cup glory open to him in his peak years.

The same is true of Cristiano Ronaldo as he leads a Portugal team as functional and uncomplicated as their redoubtable boss Fernando Santos. They became European Champions two years ago as more fancied sides fell by the wayside, including Belgium.

Granted a top seeding, Roberto Martinez has to succeed where Marc Wilmots failed by making the collective of a supreme generation at least the sum of its parts. The signs in qualification were mixed.

For first-timers Iceland and Panama, the preliminary rounds can be reflected upon with joy rather than furrowed brows. Friday's draw is their reward. For the heavyweights and the hosts, the trepidation starts here.

Sponsored links

Thursday 30 November

10:42 Madrid target Icardi ´worth €200m´
09:41 PSG goalkeeper Trapp fears for Germany World Cup place
09:00 World Cup 2018: Countdown to heat up after Kremlin draw
06:08 Tevez will decide whether he stays or goes, insist Shanghai Shenhua
05:55 Simeone lauds ´quality´ Torres after two-goal display
03:41 Toronto FC 1 Columbus Crew 0 (1-0 agg): Altidore fires hosts into consecutive MLS Cup finals
02:46 Lanus 1 Gremio 2 (1-3 agg): Brazilians end 22-year wait for third Libertadores crown
02:38 Belief key to Sterling success as Guardiola laughs at ´crazy´ Mendy
01:02 Emery: I have nothing to say to Di Maria
01:01 Conte apologises to officials after being sent off in Chelsea win
00:43 Howe slams ´poor´ Bournemouth in Burnley defeat
00:34 Valverde ´not worried´ by struggling Deulofeu
00:33 Mignolet ´clearly´ should have been dismissed, says Stoke boss Hughes
00:22 Sanches isn´t showing his talent - Clement
00:12 Rooney: West Ham strike could be my best ever goal

Wednesday 29 November

23:58 Metz set Ligue 1 record for successive home defeats
23:58 Mignolet let-off not a red card, insists Klopp
23:56 Ozil showed what he can do - Wenger
23:47 Moyes: Everton result is harsh on West Ham
23:45 Guardiola: I was telling Redmond how good he is
23:21 Atletico Madrid 3 Elche 0 (4-1 agg): Torres double sees Simeone´s men cruise through
23:13 Groin injury could sideline Lacazette for ´a while´
23:04 Paris Saint-Germain 2 Troyes 0: Cavani atones for penalty miss
23:03 Manchester City 2 Southampton 1: Sterling snatches last-gasp winner
23:01 Stoke City 0 Liverpool 3: Salah at the double for rotated Reds
22:55 Everton 4 West Ham 0: Rooney hat-trick seals vital win in front of Allardyce
22:42 Chelsea 1 Swansea City 0: Rudiger the match-winner for dominant Blues
22:38 Arsenal 5 Huddersfield Town 0: Ozil makes the difference in flattering win
22:38 Bournemouth 1 Burnley 2: Wood and Brady send Clarets sixth
22:22 Cutrone pays tribute to Montella
21:26 Barcelona 5 Real Murcia 0 (8-0 agg): Hosts net four in stunning second-half showing
21:12 Villas-Boas to race 2018 Dakar Rally
21:02 James Rodriguez back in Bayern Munich training
20:34 Solanke wins first Premier League start at Salah´s expense
20:21 Bielsa summoned to Lille meeting
19:00 UEFA president Ceferin signs up for Juan Mata´s Common Goal
18:35 Hart is England´s undoubted number one and should be respected - Seaman
18:16 Crystal Palace threaten bans, legal action after fan disturbances
17:15 Real Madrid will never sell Kovacic, says director Sanchez
16:48 We have a history of delivering – Pardew sticks up for Allardyce and Moyes
15:32 Allardyce set to be named Everton manager
14:49 Deschamps to sue Cantona for defamation
14:07 Pardew continues British managerial merry-go-round
14:05 Lewandowski hints at Ancelotti injury blame
12:47 You have to believe you´re the best, Courtois claims
12:10 More surgery for Cazorla after Arsenal star´s latest setback
11:47 Pardew appointed West Brom boss
11:40 Torino to wear Chapecoense tribute shirts
11:09 Neymar to Real Madrid ´not possible´ - Neymar Sr
10:40 Moyes would love 11-year stay at West Ham
09:37 Llorente confidence low after Spurs horror miss
09:14 Berizzo cancer surgery a success
04:58 Zidane glad to have Bale, Navas and Kovacic back
03:08 Chelsea trying to catch United, not City – Conte
03:06 Klopp: Salah not unplayable
02:28 Lukaku needs new boot deal to start scoring again, jokes Mourinho
00:55 Zidane not annoyed after shock Madrid draw
00:21 Benitez urges Newcastle to learn fast after comeback
00:13 Mourinho concerned Matic injury could be ´important´
00:05 Neither side deserved to win – Hughton

Tuesday 28 November

23:44 We should have been smoking cigars! - Mourinho irked by United profligacy
23:43 Championship Review: Ipswich into top half, Barnsley slump continues
23:36 Puel impressed by Leicester´s defensive solidity in Spurs win
23:32 Pochettino growing concerned by Spurs´ slow starts
23:32 Guardiola: Silva signing would be my silver lining
23:31 It´s about time me and Mahrez both scored! - Vardy revels in Foxes downing Spurs
23:20 Real Madrid 2 Fuenlabrada 2 (4-2 agg): Returning Bale key as Zidane´s men progress
22:58 West Brom 2 Newcastle United 2: Magpies fightback ends losing run
22:58 Watford 2 Manchester United 4: Lingard stings Hornets after stirring comeback
22:42 Brighton and Hove Albion 0 Crystal Palace 0: Hodgson´s men keep first clean sheet
22:41 Leicester City 2 Tottenham 1: Vardy and Mahrez stunners inflict more away-day woe on Spurs
20:49 Arsenal appoint Barcelona´s Sanllehi as head of football relations
20:24 Lucas was made aware of PSG back-up status - Emery
19:11 Ribery and Muller return to Bayern Munich training
18:48 Dembele Clasico return ´difficult´, says Barcelona´s Valverde
18:28 Bayern not willing to meet Wagner´s current price - Rummenigge
18:19 Tiger Woods´ daughter describes dad as the ´Messi of golf´
18:05 Sort out Bonucci and Silva, hit the ground running – How Gattuso can avoid Montella fate
17:37 Rummenigge accepts Heynckes´ stance on Bayern future
16:42 De Biasi accuses Alaves of lack of ´trust´
16:14 Gattuso looking forward to working with Suso, Kessie & Andre Silva
16:13 Mangala to stay at Manchester City... for now
16:01 Unsworth still in charge as Everton reportedly close in on Allardyce
15:57 David Luiz set for assessment on troublesome knee
15:44 Sterling can get better, insists Guardiola
15:42 Conte urges Chelsea board to secure Courtois future
15:26 AC Milan is paradise – Gattuso ecstatic to land ´dream´ job
15:10 Simeone expects Gameiro to help Griezmann shine
15:06 On current form, nobody can catch City - Klopp
13:25 Crouch earns Stoke contract extension
12:56 Combined XI: Donnarumma, Bonucci the only players worthy of Gattuso´s Milan generation
12:44 I didn´t suspect anything – Montella surprised by AC Milan sacking
11:16 I´ll fight 100 per cent for Wilshere if I think he should stay, says Wenger
10:42 Mourinho impressed by Silva and ´unusual´ Watford
10:32 Wenger certain Ozil, Sanchez not leaving in January
09:34 Saudi Arabia appoint former Chile coach Pizzi
07:00 Shanghai Shenhua not ruling out Tevez extension
03:30 Young expects ´tough´ test at Watford
02:18 There was no problem – Mane explains Klopp exchange
01:37 Tebas eyes VAR after Messi goal error

Facebook