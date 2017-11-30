No problem in Russia - Kanchelskis backs World Cup hosts

Andrei Kanchelskis is confident Russia will make a success of hosting the 2018 World Cup.
The Kremlin will host the group-stage draw for the finals on Friday, with concerns over hooliganism, racism and discrimination in the country once again coming to the fore in the build-up.
Former Manchester United, Everton and Rangers favourite Kanchelskis represented both the Soviet Union and Russia during his international career and he is bullish over the prospects of a memorable tournament as Germany prepare to defend their title.
"Of course, definitely [it will be] a very, very good World Cup," he told Omnisport at the signing of his book Russian Winters: The Story of Andrei Kanchelskis (deCoubertin).
"I'll say it – there is no problem. I know there has been a lot of criticism, a lot of people saying bad things about Russia. Listen, I believe in Russia.
"Definitely it is [going to be] a great, great World Cup. Everybody is very welcome at the World Cup.
"It's the first time [the World Cup has been staged] in Russia and everybody has been waiting, especially the kids. They want to see the big teams, big names."
Know a Pol? (Or maybe even a Paul!?) RT/Follow us to be in with a chance to #win this signed Russian Winters: The Autobiography of Andrei Kanchelskis!— deCoubertin Books (@deCoubertin) November 30, 2017
#EFC #MUFC pic.twitter.com/5hV7z5ERV3
This fixation upon the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo is just as well, as Kanchelskis gives the Russian national team little chance of making an impression on the tournament.
Stanislav Cherchesov oversaw elimination in the group stages of the Confederations Cup on home soil earlier this year and they bowed out with a similar whimper at Euro 2016 – a 1-1 draw against England standing as a relative highlight.
The two countries could meet again, with Gareth Southgate's men seeded in pot two, and Kanchelskis does not believe such an encounter would end well for the hosts.
"It's no matter if Russia go to the next round or not because everybody is looking forward to June and the start of the World Cup," he explained.
"If we go to play against England, Russia has no chance. It's better if not, because at the moment the Russian team is not our best team. It's better if we face lower teams in the draw."
The 48-year-old would not be surprised to see Joachim Low's Germany retain their crown but holds out hope for a run deep into the competition for the nation he called home during his 1990s heyday.
"I think Germany are favourites; Brazil are playing very well at the moment, with a nice team, young team," Kancheslskis added.
"Spain, of course Spain, and maybe Argentina. Four teams maybe [are favourites].
"We always we speak about England, always it is good, good, good team, a big country and after just winning the 1966 World Cup. Only in the newspapers [do they say] England are good.
"[At Brazil 2014] there were problems. They are a good team. I hope [they can win] I'd be very, very glad if England can play in the semi-final or final."
|Allegri wary of risking Higuain against Napoli
|Wenger not waiting for Mourinho´s parked bus
|Wenger admits Cazorla setback is ´disastrous´
|No problem in Russia - Kanchelskis backs World Cup hosts
|Madrid target Icardi ´worth €200m´
|PSG goalkeeper Trapp fears for Germany World Cup place
|World Cup 2018: Countdown to heat up after Kremlin draw
|Tevez will decide whether he stays or goes, insist Shanghai Shenhua
|Simeone lauds ´quality´ Torres after two-goal display
|Toronto FC 1 Columbus Crew 0 (1-0 agg): Altidore fires hosts into consecutive MLS Cup finals
|Lanus 1 Gremio 2 (1-3 agg): Brazilians end 22-year wait for third Libertadores crown
|Belief key to Sterling success as Guardiola laughs at ´crazy´ Mendy
|Emery: I have nothing to say to Di Maria
|Conte apologises to officials after being sent off in Chelsea win
|Howe slams ´poor´ Bournemouth in Burnley defeat
|Valverde ´not worried´ by struggling Deulofeu
|Mignolet ´clearly´ should have been dismissed, says Stoke boss Hughes
|Sanches isn´t showing his talent - Clement
|Rooney: West Ham strike could be my best ever goal
|Metz set Ligue 1 record for successive home defeats
|Mignolet let-off not a red card, insists Klopp
|Ozil showed what he can do - Wenger
|Moyes: Everton result is harsh on West Ham
|Guardiola: I was telling Redmond how good he is
|Atletico Madrid 3 Elche 0 (4-1 agg): Torres double sees Simeone´s men cruise through
|Groin injury could sideline Lacazette for ´a while´
|Paris Saint-Germain 2 Troyes 0: Cavani atones for penalty miss
|Manchester City 2 Southampton 1: Sterling snatches last-gasp winner
|Stoke City 0 Liverpool 3: Salah at the double for rotated Reds
|Everton 4 West Ham 0: Rooney hat-trick seals vital win in front of Allardyce
|Chelsea 1 Swansea City 0: Rudiger the match-winner for dominant Blues
|Arsenal 5 Huddersfield Town 0: Ozil makes the difference in flattering win
|Bournemouth 1 Burnley 2: Wood and Brady send Clarets sixth
|Cutrone pays tribute to Montella
|Barcelona 5 Real Murcia 0 (8-0 agg): Hosts net four in stunning second-half showing
|Villas-Boas to race 2018 Dakar Rally
|James Rodriguez back in Bayern Munich training
|Solanke wins first Premier League start at Salah´s expense
|Bielsa summoned to Lille meeting
|UEFA president Ceferin signs up for Juan Mata´s Common Goal
|Hart is England´s undoubted number one and should be respected - Seaman
|Crystal Palace threaten bans, legal action after fan disturbances
|Real Madrid will never sell Kovacic, says director Sanchez
|We have a history of delivering – Pardew sticks up for Allardyce and Moyes
|Allardyce set to be named Everton manager
|Deschamps to sue Cantona for defamation
|Pardew continues British managerial merry-go-round
|Lewandowski hints at Ancelotti injury blame
|You have to believe you´re the best, Courtois claims
|More surgery for Cazorla after Arsenal star´s latest setback
|Pardew appointed West Brom boss
|Torino to wear Chapecoense tribute shirts
|Neymar to Real Madrid ´not possible´ - Neymar Sr
|Moyes would love 11-year stay at West Ham
|Llorente confidence low after Spurs horror miss
|Berizzo cancer surgery a success
|Zidane glad to have Bale, Navas and Kovacic back
|Chelsea trying to catch United, not City – Conte
|Klopp: Salah not unplayable
|Lukaku needs new boot deal to start scoring again, jokes Mourinho
|Zidane not annoyed after shock Madrid draw
|Benitez urges Newcastle to learn fast after comeback
|Mourinho concerned Matic injury could be ´important´
|Neither side deserved to win – Hughton
|We should have been smoking cigars! - Mourinho irked by United profligacy
|Championship Review: Ipswich into top half, Barnsley slump continues
|Puel impressed by Leicester´s defensive solidity in Spurs win
|Pochettino growing concerned by Spurs´ slow starts
|Guardiola: Silva signing would be my silver lining
|It´s about time me and Mahrez both scored! - Vardy revels in Foxes downing Spurs
|Real Madrid 2 Fuenlabrada 2 (4-2 agg): Returning Bale key as Zidane´s men progress
|West Brom 2 Newcastle United 2: Magpies fightback ends losing run
|Watford 2 Manchester United 4: Lingard stings Hornets after stirring comeback
|Brighton and Hove Albion 0 Crystal Palace 0: Hodgson´s men keep first clean sheet
|Leicester City 2 Tottenham 1: Vardy and Mahrez stunners inflict more away-day woe on Spurs
|Arsenal appoint Barcelona´s Sanllehi as head of football relations
|Lucas was made aware of PSG back-up status - Emery
|Ribery and Muller return to Bayern Munich training
|Dembele Clasico return ´difficult´, says Barcelona´s Valverde
|Bayern not willing to meet Wagner´s current price - Rummenigge
|Tiger Woods´ daughter describes dad as the ´Messi of golf´
|Sort out Bonucci and Silva, hit the ground running – How Gattuso can avoid Montella fate
|Rummenigge accepts Heynckes´ stance on Bayern future
|De Biasi accuses Alaves of lack of ´trust´
|Gattuso looking forward to working with Suso, Kessie & Andre Silva
|Mangala to stay at Manchester City... for now
|Unsworth still in charge as Everton reportedly close in on Allardyce
|David Luiz set for assessment on troublesome knee
|Sterling can get better, insists Guardiola
|Conte urges Chelsea board to secure Courtois future
|AC Milan is paradise – Gattuso ecstatic to land ´dream´ job
|Simeone expects Gameiro to help Griezmann shine
|On current form, nobody can catch City - Klopp
|Crouch earns Stoke contract extension
|Combined XI: Donnarumma, Bonucci the only players worthy of Gattuso´s Milan generation
|I didn´t suspect anything – Montella surprised by AC Milan sacking
|I´ll fight 100 per cent for Wilshere if I think he should stay, says Wenger
|Mourinho impressed by Silva and ´unusual´ Watford
|Wenger certain Ozil, Sanchez not leaving in January
|Saudi Arabia appoint former Chile coach Pizzi
|Shanghai Shenhua not ruling out Tevez extension
|Young expects ´tough´ test at Watford
|There was no problem – Mane explains Klopp exchange
|Tebas eyes VAR after Messi goal error