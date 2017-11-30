Navas defiant amid Kepa to Real Madrid talk

Keylor Navas insists he has nothing to prove to anyone amid rumours Real Madrid are poised to sign Kepa Arrizabalaga from Athletic Bilbao.

The 23-year-old is said to have reached an impasse in contract negotiations with the Basque club and reports in Spain this week say Madrid are ready to activate his release clause, which is said to be just €20million.

The Spanish champions are also still rumoured to be interested in signing a marquee goalkeeper at the end of the season, with Manchester United's David de Gea and Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois regularly linked.

But Navas, who recovered from an abductor muscle tear to face Fuenlabrada in the Copa del Rey this week and could line up against Athletic on Saturday, says he is ready to win over any doubters at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"I don't have to prove anything to anyone," he told Fox. "I have to enjoy my career and be at Real Madrid.

"You never know what will happen in the future and I have to be calm but, at the moment, I'm the one who is here.

"I'm going to keep giving my best so that the people who don't believe in me start to do so, and enjoy things with me."