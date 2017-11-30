Howe slams ´poor´ Bournemouth in Burnley defeat

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe criticised a lacklustre display in the 2-1 home defeat to Burnley, claiming his fans deserved better.

The Cherries were no match for their visitors and rarely looked like claiming a share of the points, even despite Josh King's late consolation strike.

Goals from Chris Wood and Robbie Brady did the damage at the other end as Howe's side slumped to a first defeat in four Premier League matches on their manager's 40th birthday.

The former Burnley manager, who swapped clubs in October 2012, questioned his team's level of intent.

"At home, you expect us to dominate the ball and lay siege to their goal. You expect us to be a little bit more clinical and we were poor," Howe told Match of the Day.

"The responsibility lies with your team. [Burnley] are difficult to play against and to score against.

"I expected a quick tempo from us and we didn't get that. You want to give the crowd something to cling on to and they didn't get that."

25 – Eddie Howe is the 25th manager to lose a Premier League game on his birthday. Pooper. pic.twitter.com/IpCQEH76q9 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 29, 2017

Clarets coach Sean Dyche, meanwhile, was impressed with the manner in which the competition's surprise package bounced back from their last-gasp weekend defeat to Arsenal to go sixth in the league.

"I was very pleased, we wanted to be on the front foot. There was no hangover from Sunday," Dyche said.

"We were very dominant, hit the bar, made the keeper work and scored a fine goal.

"Where we are in the league, everyone will be surprised by that. I see the players work all the time and have great belief in this squad."