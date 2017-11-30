David Silva: Manchester City´s assist king in numbers

Manchester City playmaker David Silva is set to remain as the Premier League leaders' creative fulcrum after signing a contract extension running until 2020.

Silva has dazzled since joining City from Valencia in 2010 and the Spain international is widely regarded as one of the finest players in the club's history.

City director of football Txiki Begiristain welcomed the news by hailing Silva as "the best creative midfielder in English football" and the numbers produced by the 31-year-old throughout this decade certainly add weight to that claim.

Using Opta data, we take a closer look at the brilliance of a two-time Premier League winner and an enduring fans' favourite.

72 – Assists are Silva's forte and he has created 72 Premier League goals in City colours. Since his debut in August 2010, no other player in England's top flight comes close. Wayne Rooney and Cesc Fabregas are next on the list with 51 apiece, while Arsenal's Mesut Ozil has 47 since joining the Gunners in 2013.

15 – Silva's most assists in a single season, as he inspired City to their first Premier League title in 2011-12. He has never supplied fewer than seven in a season and already has eight to his name for Pep Guardiola's men this term – a league best.

38 – The lead enjoyed by Silva over Kevin De Bruyne at the top of City's all-time Premier League assist chart. His midfield partner has 34, while Sergio Aguero – a frequent beneficiary of Silva's creative brilliance – has 32.

162 – Ryan Giggs' haul as the Premier League's all-time leading assist maker. Fabregas (110), Frank Lampard (102) and Rooney (101) are the only other players into three figures. Silva lies 11th overall.

640 – The number of chances created by Silva since arriving in the Premier League. Once again, he is out on his own with Leighton Baines (456) and Eden Hazard (435) up next. De Bruyne outstrips him by 43-31 in terms of chances made this season, but has one fewer assist.

12 – Silva's most prolific goalscoring season came in 2014-15, as City finished as runners-up behind Chelsea.

5 – The Spain great has scored more times against Newcastle United than any other Premier League team, with four apiece versus West Brom and Crystal Palace.

35 – An impressive international goals haul puts Silva fourth on Spain's all-time list behind David Villa, Raul and Fernando Torres. He is three behind the Atletico Madrid striker.

118 – A member of Spain's 100 club, only Iker Casillas, Sergio Ramos and Andres Iniesta have played more times for La Roja than World Cup winner and two-time European champion Silva. He scored twice at Euro 2012, including the opener in the 4-0 final triumph against Italy.