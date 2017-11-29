We have a history of delivering – Pardew sticks up for Allardyce and Moyes

Alan Pardew says West Brom were right to put their hopes of Premier League survival in his hands and insists Sam Allardyce and David Moyes also deserve the trust of supporters.

The former Crystal Palace boss was named the Baggies' new head coach on Wednesday after he signed a two-and-a-half-year deal to succeed Tony Pulis.

The decision was met with a degree of scepticism by some fans, with some suggesting younger managers from Britain or abroad should have been trusted with the role.

The same criticism has been levelled at West Ham, who took on Moyes as a replacement for Slaven Bilic, as well as Everton, who announced just hours after Pardew's appointment that they are finalising talks with Allardyce.

Pardew, however, says the track record of all three figures in the Premier League proves they are the right men for their respective roles.

"I think experience is important but when you look at our records I think I average, in the last seven seasons, 1.3 points per game," he told a news conference.

4 - Only four managers have taken charge of more @premierleague games than Sam Allardyce (488) - Alex Ferguson (810), Arsene Wenger (803), Harry Redknapp (641) and David Moyes (501). Command. pic.twitter.com/MubzXvD62t — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 29, 2017

"You look at Sam and David Moyes – they're pretty similar. So we have a history of delivering.

"I obviously took over from Palace in a similar situation. I took them from relegation to 10th, so these things have to come into account when you're looking at your football club.

"We are good enough to stay up but the clubs down there will do business. You can lose key players and you need to be on your guard.

"I hope to free up this team a little bit more, if I can."

He added: "Criticism comes in all shapes and sizes. Sometimes also praise. It can get out of hand. It is about having a balance. Some managers get distracted."

3 - Alan Pardew has won three games at The Hawthorns in the @premierleague; at no away venue has he won more often in the competition. Convenient. pic.twitter.com/QIZ723MBiX — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 29, 2017

Pardew, who has twice been to FA Cup finals as manager of West Ham and Palace, has called on his new squad to show the same level of ambition in order to reverse their fortunes.

He also suggested there could be a large amount of activity in the transfer window in January to give them the best possible chance of survival.

"It is so difficult in the Premier League to have ambitions to win trophies," she said. "You must have those ambitions. I have come very close twice to winning the cup. That is the ambition I am talking about.

"We have to try and grow as much as we can, if possible, in January. I know from my experience at Newcastle that you can lose key players in January and you need to be on your guard to make sure you replace them."