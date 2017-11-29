UEFA president Ceferin signs up for Juan Mata´s Common Goal

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has signed up to Juan Mata's Common Goal charity initiative.

The likes of Georgio Chiellini, Mats Hummels and Shinji Kagawa are among the high-profile football stars to have agreed to the project, whereby a pledge of one per cent of their salary is used to fund charities across the globe.

And Ceferin has now added his name to the Common Goal list.

"I firmly believe that football has the power to change the world and I was inspired by Juan Mata to join the Common Goal project," Ceferin said.

"It's great to see a player leading this movement because footballers have benefitted greatly from football and this way they can give something back.

"I call upon everyone in the international football community - players, coaches, clubs and leagues - to show they care about social initiatives and donate to causes that they believe in."

An historic day for football. Thanks Aleksander for joining the movement. #CommonGoal



Un día histórico para el fútbol. Gracias Aleksander por unirte al movimiento. pic.twitter.com/v5Vk89iq9b — Juan Mata García (@juanmata8) November 29, 2017

Spain international Mata added: "I deeply thank Aleksander for the trust he puts in Common Goal and I can only applaud his gesture and agree with his strong conviction that football can help shape a better world.

"He is the first football leader to join our cause and I truly hope that many will follow his example."