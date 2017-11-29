Torino to wear Chapecoense tribute shirts

Torino will wear green shirts for their Serie A match against Atalanta on Saturday to honour the first anniversary of the Chapecoense air disaster.
Last November, a plane carrying the Chapecoense squad and backroom staff crashed en route to the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana final against Atletico Nacional, killing 71 people on board.
Tributes poured forth from across the world of football and Torino have a particular affinity with the Brazilian club having been struck by a similar tragedy in 1949.
The Superga air disaster claimed the lives of all 31 people on board, including 18 players from the squad that were reigning Serie A champions and Italian football's dominant force in the 1940s
In making the announcement that Torino will change from their traditional maroon jerseys to green this weekend, the club tweeted a cartoon showing players from the celebrated "Grande Torino" side and Manchester United's "Busby Babes" – the all-conquering side tragically torn apart when eight players died in the 1958 Munich air disaster - welcoming Chapecoense players into heaven.
Il @TorinoFC_1906 annuncia che sabato 2 dicembre 2017 il Torino andrà in campo contro l’@Atalanta_BC con la maglietta verde, per onorare le vittime della @ChapecoenseReal! pic.twitter.com/lnaKNdZNVW— Torino Football Club (@TorinoClub1906) November 28, 2017
