Moyes: Everton result is harsh on West Ham

West Ham manager David Moyes felt Wednesday's 4-0 Premier League defeat to Everton at Goodison Park was harsh on his side .

Wayne Rooney grabbed a hat-trick for the Toffees and Ashley Williams headed home a late fourth as the hosts took all three points to move away from the bottom three.

West Ham did have a chance to get back into the game at 2-0 down, but Manuel Lanzini missed a penalty before Rooney scored Everton's third from inside his own half to put the game out of reach.

Speaking after the game, Moyes was encouraged by his side's second-half display and said the penalty miss was a key moment in the match.

"[We were] not good in the first half but a massive improvement at half-time. We didn't deserve that final score. Mistakes cost us," he is quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

"The missed penalty [at 2-0] was the turning point. It looked too difficult a challenge once we didn't score it. We never really got at it from the start. We allowed them to get a bit of confidence.

"The [Everton] penalty changes it, it’s poor defending from us. Their goals were too easy to score. Joe [Hart] kicks it and Wayne [Rooney] scores from the halfway line. We made our own mistakes. We want to set the team up to be hard to beat and that wasn’t difficult [for Everton] tonight.

"It’s what Wayne can do. He’s always got goals in him and technical ability. He’s got the knack of being in the right place to score goals.

"I think we saw some positive signs in the second half. It didn’t go for us when we needed it. There were a lot of small things we needed to go for us."

Next up for West Ham is a daunting trip to league leaders Manchester City, who beat Southampton 2-1 on Wednesday to preserve their unbeaten start to the season.