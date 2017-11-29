More surgery for Cazorla after Arsenal star´s latest setback

Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla has suffered another setback in his on-going injury nightmare after undergoing further Achilles tendon surgery.
The Spain international has not featured for Arsenal since a 6-0 Champions League win over Ludogorets last October and revealed earlier this month the extent of an ordeal that almost led to his foot being amputated.
Cazorla has undergone multiple surgeries on his right ankle and lost eight centimetres from the tendon, while he contracted an infection that left him at risk of losing his foot to gangrene.
In the interview with Marca, the 32-year-old said he hoped to return to action for Arsenal in January but those ambitions have now been dashed.
Once again, infection is the source of the problem and Cazorla tweeted: "Due to some discomfort in the tendon that has dragged on for the last few days, I have had to undergo surgery.
"It is delaying the date of return to the pitch. I maintain the hope and motivation to enjoy my great passion, soccer."
Debido a unas molestias en el tendón que llevaba arrastrando los ultimos dias, he tenido que volver a pasar por el quirofano. Toca retrasar la fecha de vuelta a los terrenos de juego, mantengo la ilusión y motivación para volver a disfrutar de mi gran pasión, el futbol.#football pic.twitter.com/HpYYRd9VyQ— Santi Cazorla (@19SCazorla) November 29, 2017
Cazorla joined Arsenal from Malaga in 2012 and has made 180 appearances in all competitions, scoring 29 times and winning two FA Cups.
