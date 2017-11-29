Related

Metz set Ligue 1 record for successive home defeats

29 November 2017 23:58

Metz set a new Ligue 1 record for successive home defeats by going down 3-0 to Marseille on Wednesday.

The loss at the Stade Saint-Symphorien made Frederic Hantz's side the first to lose eight straight league matches on their own turf in the competition's history.

Metz are rooted firmly to the bottom of Ligue 1 with just four points – all of which have come on their travels – from their opening 15 matches.

Their only victory on home soil this season came in the 1-0 Coupe de la Ligue triumph over third-tier Red Star in October.

Ligue 1 table

# Team MP D P
1 PSG 15 +37 41
2 Olympique Mars… 15 +13 31
3 Olympique Lyonnais 15 +21 29
4 Monaco 15 +20 29
5 Nantes 15 -1 26
6 Caen 15 -4 23
7 Montpellier 15 +4 21
8 Rennes 15 +0 21
9 Amiens SC 15 +0 21
10 Bordeaux 15 +0 20
11 Saint-Étienne 15 -7 19
12 Dijon 15 -4 18
13 Troyes 15 -4 18
14 Nice 15 -9 17
15 Toulouse 15 -8 16
16 Guingamp 15 -9 16
17 Strasbourg 15 -9 15
18 Lille 15 -9 15
19 Angers SCO 15 -7 14
20 Metz 15 -24 4

