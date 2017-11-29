Manchester City 2 Southampton 1: Sterling snatches last-gasp winner

Manchester City restored their eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League thanks to a goal in the dying seconds by Raheem Sterling that sealed a dramatic 2-1 home win over Southampton.
A Kevin De Bruyne free-kick, diverted into his own net by Virgil van Dijk, had looked likely to be enough to give Pep Guardiola's side a 12th league win in a row until Oriol Romeu snatched an equaliser 15 minutes from time.
But Sterling curled home a sublime winner as the game crept into the sixth minute of injury time to maintain the hosts' charge towards the title.
City battled back from a goal down to beat Huddersfield Town last time out, Sterling also scoring the winner in that clash, and they could easily have found themselves behind in the first half at the Etihad Stadium against a Saints side buoyed by their 4-1 win over Everton.
Wesley Hoedt and Maya Yoshida missed clear opportunities to punish the home side for a sloppy opening period, with goalkeeper Fraser Forster equal to anything City were able to produce.
That was until the 47th minute, when De Bruyne's goal-bound delivery was deflected in at the near post by Van Dijk, allowing the home fans to breathe a little more easily.
The home side failed to add to the goal and were punished in the closing stages by Romeu's clinical finish, but Sterling struck to deny Saints a valuable point and frustrate title rivals Manchester United, who had looked set to make up ground on City.
40 - Man City’s haul of 40 points from their first 14 Premier League games this season is the joint-best tally ever at this stage of a top-flight campaign (also Tottenham in 1960/61 – 3 pts for a win). Momentum. pic.twitter.com/iX3cpGq7aC— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 29, 2017
A surprisingly slack start from City should have been punished 14 minutes in, with Hoedt only able to head against the crossbar from inside the six-yard box after Ryan Bertrand's corner was flicked on by Yoshida.
City broke swiftly and twice tested Forster, with Sterling and Gabriel Jesus denied by the England international, who then made a flying stop to claw away a Fernandinho effort after Mario Lemina was dispossessed in his own half.
Ilkay Gundogan then missed City's best chance of the half, scuffing a half-volley into the turf and behind for a goal kick after Forster had saved from Sergio Aguero, but the home side continued to look subdued and Yoshida missed a clear opportunity to punish them before the break, prodding an effort over the bar from point-blank range after Van Dijk's downward header.
Saints were made to rue those misses in the first two minutes of the second half. De Bruyne whipped in a low free-kick from the left of the penalty area and the ball was turned into his own net by Van Dijk, who was under pressure from Aguero.
We've scored in the second half of every @premierleague game so far this season #mancity pic.twitter.com/xJtP6rM7kU— Manchester City (@ManCity) November 29, 2017
Jesus was then thwarted by Forster when through one-on-one and the Saints keeper made a flying save to keep out a De Bruyne strike from 25 yards out, with City apparently keen to press their advantage and kill off any hope of a comeback from the visitors.
Aguero missed a free header from another De Bruyne delivery before Van Dijk spurned the chance to equalise, nodding another dangerous corner over the crossbar from six yards out.
However, just as the game looked to be getting away from the visitors, they snatched their equaliser. A deep cross from Bertrand was controlled expertly by substitute Sofiane Boufal and, when he picked out Romeu from the byline, the midfielder made no mistake in smashing high past Ederson.
City poured forward and their pressure told seconds after the allotted five minutes of injury time, Sterling collecting De Bruyne's pass and bending a stunning strike into the top-left corner from the edge of the area to deal a blow to United and the chasing pack in the title race.
Key Opta Stats:
- Manchester City's winning run in the Premier League is now at 12 games – the only two teams to go on a longer winning run within a single Premier League season are Chelsea (13 in 2016-17) and Arsenal (13 in 2001-02).
- Southampton have picked up just one point from their last seven Premier League visits to the Etihad Stadium.
- Since his Premier League debut for Manchester City in September 2015, Kevin De Bruyne has had a hand in 51 goals in the competition (17 goals, 34 assists), more than any other midfielder in that time.
- Raheem Sterling has scored the winning goal in the 84th minute or later in four different competitive games for Manchester City this season, including in each of their last three games.
- Sterling has been directly involved in 12 goals in his last 13 competitive appearances for Manchester City (10 goals, two assists).
|Emery: I have nothing to say to Di Maria
|Conte apologises to officials after being sent off in Chelsea win
|Howe slams ´poor´ Bournemouth in Burnley defeat
|Valverde ´not worried´ by struggling Deulofeu
|Mignolet ´clearly´ should have been dismissed, says Stoke boss Hughes
|Sanches isn´t showing his talent - Clement
|Rooney: West Ham strike could be my best ever goal
|Metz set Ligue 1 record for successive home defeats
|Mignolet let-off not a red card, insists Klopp
|Ozil showed what he can do - Wenger
|Moyes: Everton result is harsh on West Ham
|Guardiola: I was telling Redmond how good he is
|Atletico Madrid 3 Elche 0 (4-1 agg): Torres double sees Simeone´s men cruise through
|Groin injury could sideline Lacazette for ´a while´
|Paris Saint-Germain 2 Troyes 0: Cavani atones for penalty miss
|Manchester City 2 Southampton 1: Sterling snatches last-gasp winner
|Stoke City 0 Liverpool 3: Salah at the double for rotated Reds
|Everton 4 West Ham 0: Rooney hat-trick seals vital win in front of Allardyce
|Chelsea 1 Swansea City 0: Rudiger the match-winner for dominant Blues
|Arsenal 5 Huddersfield Town 0: Ozil makes the difference in flattering win
|Bournemouth 1 Burnley 2: Wood and Brady send Clarets sixth
|Cutrone pays tribute to Montella
|Barcelona 5 Real Murcia 0 (8-0 agg): Hosts net four in stunning second-half showing
|Villas-Boas to race 2018 Dakar Rally
|James Rodriguez back in Bayern Munich training
|Solanke wins first Premier League start at Salah´s expense
|Bielsa summoned to Lille meeting
|UEFA president Ceferin signs up for Juan Mata´s Common Goal
|Hart is England´s undoubted number one and should be respected - Seaman
|Crystal Palace threaten bans, legal action after fan disturbances
|Real Madrid will never sell Kovacic, says director Sanchez
|We have a history of delivering – Pardew sticks up for Allardyce and Moyes
|Allardyce set to be named Everton manager
|Deschamps to sue Cantona for defamation
|Pardew continues British managerial merry-go-round
|Lewandowski hints at Ancelotti injury blame
|You have to believe you´re the best, Courtois claims
|More surgery for Cazorla after Arsenal star´s latest setback
|Pardew appointed West Brom boss
|Torino to wear Chapecoense tribute shirts
|Neymar to Real Madrid ´not possible´ - Neymar Sr
|Moyes would love 11-year stay at West Ham
|Llorente confidence low after Spurs horror miss
|Berizzo cancer surgery a success
|Zidane glad to have Bale, Navas and Kovacic back
|Chelsea trying to catch United, not City – Conte
|Klopp: Salah not unplayable
|Lukaku needs new boot deal to start scoring again, jokes Mourinho
|Zidane not annoyed after shock Madrid draw
|Benitez urges Newcastle to learn fast after comeback
|Mourinho concerned Matic injury could be ´important´
|Neither side deserved to win – Hughton
|We should have been smoking cigars! - Mourinho irked by United profligacy
|Championship Review: Ipswich into top half, Barnsley slump continues
|Puel impressed by Leicester´s defensive solidity in Spurs win
|Pochettino growing concerned by Spurs´ slow starts
|Guardiola: Silva signing would be my silver lining
|It´s about time me and Mahrez both scored! - Vardy revels in Foxes downing Spurs
|Real Madrid 2 Fuenlabrada 2 (4-2 agg): Returning Bale key as Zidane´s men progress
|West Brom 2 Newcastle United 2: Magpies fightback ends losing run
|Watford 2 Manchester United 4: Lingard stings Hornets after stirring comeback
|Brighton and Hove Albion 0 Crystal Palace 0: Hodgson´s men keep first clean sheet
|Leicester City 2 Tottenham 1: Vardy and Mahrez stunners inflict more away-day woe on Spurs
|Arsenal appoint Barcelona´s Sanllehi as head of football relations
|Lucas was made aware of PSG back-up status - Emery
|Ribery and Muller return to Bayern Munich training
|Dembele Clasico return ´difficult´, says Barcelona´s Valverde
|Bayern not willing to meet Wagner´s current price - Rummenigge
|Tiger Woods´ daughter describes dad as the ´Messi of golf´
|Sort out Bonucci and Silva, hit the ground running – How Gattuso can avoid Montella fate
|Rummenigge accepts Heynckes´ stance on Bayern future
|De Biasi accuses Alaves of lack of ´trust´
|Gattuso looking forward to working with Suso, Kessie & Andre Silva
|Mangala to stay at Manchester City... for now
|Unsworth still in charge as Everton reportedly close in on Allardyce
|David Luiz set for assessment on troublesome knee
|Sterling can get better, insists Guardiola
|Conte urges Chelsea board to secure Courtois future
|AC Milan is paradise – Gattuso ecstatic to land ´dream´ job
|Simeone expects Gameiro to help Griezmann shine
|On current form, nobody can catch City - Klopp
|Crouch earns Stoke contract extension
|Combined XI: Donnarumma, Bonucci the only players worthy of Gattuso´s Milan generation
|I didn´t suspect anything – Montella surprised by AC Milan sacking
|I´ll fight 100 per cent for Wilshere if I think he should stay, says Wenger
|Mourinho impressed by Silva and ´unusual´ Watford
|Wenger certain Ozil, Sanchez not leaving in January
|Saudi Arabia appoint former Chile coach Pizzi
|Shanghai Shenhua not ruling out Tevez extension
|Young expects ´tough´ test at Watford
|There was no problem – Mane explains Klopp exchange
|Tebas eyes VAR after Messi goal error