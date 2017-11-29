Klopp: Salah not unplayable

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists Mohamed Salah is not unplayable, but he is happy with the in-form forward.
Salah, who arrived at Anfield from Roma in the off-season, has scored 10 goals and provided two assists in 13 Premier League games this campaign.
The Egypt international opened the scoring against his former club Chelsea in a 1-1 draw on Saturday and while Klopp is pleased with the 25-year-old, he dismissed suggestions Salah was unplayable.
"No-one is unplayable, but he is really good so that's good for us. Especially now for us he had a fantastic game against Chelsea," he said.
"It was really difficult to defend him.
"They changed their formation a bit in the second half. They put [Marcos] Alonso a little bit higher so [Gary] Cahill could play more as a proper defender in that space."
13 games. 10 goals.@22mosalah has equalled a club record!— Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 28, 2017
A countdown of the quickest #LFC players to score 10 @premierleague goals... pic.twitter.com/1uNO3NVXDI
Sixth-placed Liverpool visit Stoke City on Wednesday.
