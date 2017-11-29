Related

Article

Klopp: Salah not unplayable

29 November 2017 03:06

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists Mohamed Salah is not unplayable, but he is happy with the in-form forward.

Salah, who arrived at Anfield from Roma in the off-season, has scored 10 goals and provided two assists in 13 Premier League games this campaign.

The Egypt international opened the scoring against his former club Chelsea in a 1-1 draw on Saturday and while Klopp is pleased with the 25-year-old, he dismissed suggestions Salah was unplayable.

"No-one is unplayable, but he is really good so that's good for us. Especially now for us he had a fantastic game against Chelsea," he said.

"It was really difficult to defend him.

"They changed their formation a bit in the second half. They put [Marcos] Alonso a little bit higher so [Gary] Cahill could play more as a proper defender in that space."

Sixth-placed Liverpool visit Stoke City on Wednesday.

Premier League table

# Team MP D P
1 Manchester City 13 +34 37
2 Manchester United 14 +24 32
3 Chelsea 13 +13 26
4 Arsenal 13 +7 25
5 Tottenham Hotspur 14 +10 24
6 Liverpool 13 +7 23
7 Burnley 13 +2 22
8 Watford 14 -1 21
9 Leicester City 14 -1 17
10 Brighton & Hov… 14 -1 17
11 Southampton 13 -2 16
12 Newcastle United 14 -6 15
13 Huddersfield Town 13 -10 15
14 AFC Bournemouth 13 -3 14
15 Stoke City 13 -10 13
16 West Bromwich … 14 -9 12
17 Everton 13 -15 12
18 West Ham United 13 -14 10
19 Swansea City 13 -8 9
20 Crystal Palace 14 -17 9

