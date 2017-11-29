James Rodriguez back in Bayern Munich training

James Rodriguez has returned to Bayern Munich training after suffering concussion during Saturday's Bundesliga defeat to Borussia Monchengladbach.

The Colombia international was taken off at half-time after a collision with defender Tony Jantschke, as Jupp Heynckes was beaten for the first time since replacing Carlo Ancelotti as Bayern boss.

Speaking after the game, Heynckes admitted that Rodriguez "didn't even know the score at half-time" with Bayern later confirming his condition would be monitored and he would be unable to train "for a few days."

The 26-year-old now appears to have recovered, with the club confirming he took part in training on Wednesday along with Franck Ribery, who is back after a knee problem, and Rafinha (ankle).

League leaders Bayern will be hoping to return to winning ways next time out as they welcome Hannover to the Allianz Arena on Saturday.

Who's that in the Santa hat?



Yep, @jamesdrodriguez is back training with the team! #packmas pic.twitter.com/jxIDzKFu7n — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) November 29, 2017

