Crystal Palace threaten bans, legal action after fan disturbances

Crystal Palace have told supporters involved in disturbances before Tuesday's 0-0 draw at Brighton and Hove Albion that they can expect stadium bans and "potential criminal proceedings".

A minority of Palace fans attempted to gain entry to the Amex Stadium without tickets and two stewards had to be taken to hospital because of injuries sustained as a result of the disorder.

The club said they have seen images of the incident, with "bangers and flares" used by the Palace fans involved.

Many more innocent Palace supporters were then denied entry to the stadium as police looked to take control of the situation, with the club set to take action against the individuals once they are identified.

A club statement read: "We have been made aware of a small group of supporters attempting to gain access to the Amex Stadium last [Tuesday] night without tickets while using bangers and flares.

"This kind of anti-social and criminal behaviour is completely unacceptable and we condemn it in the strongest possible terms.

"There are very clear images of the incident and we will work with the police to identify the supporters involved, who will face stadium bans as well as potential criminal proceedings.

"We would like to apologise to all the innocent supporters who arrived at the stadium with tickets but were denied entry and to the two stewards who were injured at the ground. We wish them a full and speedy recovery."