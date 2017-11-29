Pardew appointed West Brom boss

Alan Pardew has been appointed as West Brom's new manager on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The Baggies dismissed Tony Pulis earlier this month after taking just 10 points from their opening 12 games of the Premier League season, with Gary Megson stepping in for last weekend's 1-1 draw with Tottenham and Tuesday's 2-2 stalemate with Newcastle United.

Pardew quickly emerged as the favourite to take over at The Hawthorns and stated on Sunday that the job was an "attractive" one.

And West Brom have now confirmed the appointment, with Pardew penning a deal until 2020.

John Carver, who worked with Pardew during his time at Newcastle, will join his backroom team, while Megson has left the club.

"I’m thrilled with the opportunity Albion have provided and looking forward to getting to work with what I consider to be a talented group of players," Pardew told West Brom's official website.

"The immediate challenge will be to get the results we need to pull ourselves up the table. But I'm aware that while I'm joining one of the great, traditional clubs of English football, it is one determined to go forward in the Premier League.

"It's an exciting opportunity to play a part in that ambition."

West Brom chairman John Williams added: "Alan brings the experience of more than 300 Premier League games and the kind of dynamic leadership from which our club can benefit.

"We were impressed with what he had to say and what he has to offer and we are looking forward to an exciting new era under his charge."

Pardew has been out of work since being dismissed as Crystal Palace boss last December, but played with and managed West Brom technical director Nick Hammond at Reading.

The 56-year-old has also had spells as manager of Southampton, West Ham as well as Newcastle.