Article

Allardyce set to be named Everton manager

29 November 2017 15:32

Sam Allardyce will finalise terms on a deal to become Everton manager on Wednesday, the Premier League club have confirmed.

The Toffees sacked Ronald Koeman on October 23, with the Dutchman presiding over a woeful start to the season that saw them claim just two wins in their first nine Premier League matches.

Fortunes have not improved under caretaker boss David Unsworth, who will oversee the last of a eight-game spell in charge against Everton at Goodison Park on Wednesday.

The club are 17th in the Premier League – a place above West Ham – and have lost five times under Unsworth, with a 4-1 defeat at Southampton on Sunday coming on the back of a 5-1 Europa League thrashing at home to Atalanta.

Allardyce had previously been linked with the job at Goodison Park, but ruled himself out of the running earlier this month after suggesting an agreement could not be reached.

However, the former England boss is now reported to have agreed an 18-month deal on Merseyside.

"Sam Allardyce will be at USM Finch Farm [Everton's training ground] this afternoon to finalise terms on becoming the new manager of Everton Football Club," the club tweeted.

"David Unsworth will remain in charge of the Blues for tonight's Premier League match against West Ham United at Goodison Park."

Watford boss Marco Silva emerged as Everton's top target in the aftermath of Allardyce's initial rebuttle, while Burnley's Sean Dyche and Shakhtar Donetsk head coach Paulo Fonseca were also linked.

However, the Hornets played hardball over Silva, while the Dyche rumours failed to come to fruition and Everton struggled with Unsworth at the helm – his only win so far coincidentally coming courtesy of a 3-2 comeback triumph over Watford.

After leaving Palace, the 63-year-old Allardyce stated that he would only consider an international job, but the Everton post has proved too good to turn down.

Allardyce lasted just one match in the England job in 2016 after comments he made in a newspaper sting led to his resignation.

Facebook