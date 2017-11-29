Berizzo cancer surgery a success

Sevilla head coach Eduardo Berizzo has successfully undergone surgery for prostate cancer, the LaLiga club's medical department have announced.

News of Berizzo's illness came to light in the aftermath of Sevilla's stunning Champions League comeback against Liverpool last week, where Wissam Ben Yedder's brace and a stoppage-time goal from Guido Pizarro secured a 3-3 draw from 3-0 down.

A statement released by Sevilla read: "The recovery period of the Argentine coach will depend on the post-operative evolution in the coming days."

During Berizzo's absence his assistant Ernesto Marcucci will be in charge of first-team affairs.

Marcucci's first match at the helm comes on Wednesday against Cartagena in the fourth round of the Copa del Rey.

Sevilla hold a 3-0 advantage over their Segunda Division B opponents from last month's first leg.