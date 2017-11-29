Benitez urges Newcastle to learn fast after comeback

Rafael Benitez urged Newcastle United to smarten up and stop making the same mistakes after being forced to come from 2-0 down to salvage a point against West Brom on Tuesday.

The Magpies had lost their previous four Premier League matches and were facing further disappointment after falling behind to goals from Hal Robson-Kanu and Sam Field.

Ciaran Clark cut the deficit before Jonny Evans' late own goal ensured the spoils were shared, but Benitez was still left to lament the goals his side had conceded at The Hawthorns.

"I think it's difficult to be happy when you were doing well in the first half, but then you concede the late goal again," said the Spaniard.

"We conceded against [Manchester] United a late goal, against Watford a late goal in the first half, and this one was the same, so these three goals changed everything.

"The three games we were there, we were in the game. It's something that as a young team we have to learn and manage better.

"But I was really pleased with the reaction of the team, the way they were playing, the work rate and the commitment of all the players.

"They knew it was difficult at 2-0 down and the run we've had. It was very great character from them to go and try to win the game and nearly win the game."