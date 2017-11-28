Related

Article

Wenger certain Ozil, Sanchez not leaving in January

28 November 2017 10:32

Arsene Wenger is adamant Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez will not be leaving Arsenal in January unless something "unbelievable" happens.

Both Ozil and Sanchez are in the final year of their contracts and will be able to discuss terms with other clubs in January ahead of a potential free transfer at the end of the season.

Speculation had suggested Arsenal would be willing to listen to offers for them in January in an attempt to avoid losing the prized assets for nothing.

However, that does not appear to be an option Wenger is considering.

When asked if the pair would still be at Arsenal after January, Wenger told reporters: "Yes, of course.

"No doubt. I don't think every day about that at the moment. As long as they are here, they give their best for the club. As far as I'm concerned, they'll stay until the end of the season unless something unbelievable happens.

"In press conferences you confront me with speculation, but for me they stay until the end of the season - that's what we decided at the start of the season.

"Will they stay longer? That's impossible to say right now, but they have a contract until the end of the season.

"If it's up to me then, yes, they stay next season. But there's more to it than that. They have to decide that."

Sponsored links

Tuesday 28 November

11:16 I´ll fight 100 per cent for Wilshere if I think he should stay, says Wenger
10:42 Mourinho impressed by Silva and ´unusual´ Watford
10:32 Wenger certain Ozil, Sanchez not leaving in January
09:34 Saudi Arabia appoint former Chile coach Pizzi
07:00 Shanghai Shenhua not ruling out Tevez extension
03:30 Young expects ´tough´ test at Watford
02:18 There was no problem – Mane explains Klopp exchange
01:37 Tebas eyes VAR after Messi goal error

Monday 27 November

23:31 I could never desert a possible call – Buffon open to Italy return
22:53 QPR 2 Brentford 2: Smith, Freeman strike in injury time to earn dramatic draw
22:16 Roma striker Defrel suffers ´severe trauma´ to left kneecap
21:56 Benitez frustrated by frugal Newcastle spending
21:45 Man Utd have to channel Ferguson´s sides and ´stick with´ City - Robson
20:04 I don´t like how they play! - Argentina boss Sampaoli no fan of Germany
18:27 Infantino vows hardline approach on racism and doping at the World Cup
18:23 Juventus striker Higuain a doubt for Napoli after hand surgery
17:44 Deportivo Alaves sack De Biasi after just two months
17:40 Former Chelsea technical director Emenalo appointed to Monaco role
17:24 Man City have become ´killers´, says in-form Sterling
17:21 Pochettino welcomes Lamela back from injury hell
17:02 Kane hails Southgate´s attacking philosophy
16:28 Bale agent hits out at ´trash´ stories in Spanish media
15:27 Sevilla boss Berizzo to undergo prostate cancer surgery
15:10 Dortmund lose Gotze for six weeks
14:57 Sacked Montella hopes Gattuso fares better at AC Milan
14:52 Lukaku facing no action over Bong clash
14:40 Sassuolo replace boss Bucchi with Iachini
13:53 Bale to return when Real Madrid host Fuenlabrada
13:16 Clearly I failed - Montella accepts AC Milan departure
13:11 Watzke tells Bosz to ´turn every stone´ in Dortmund revival bid
11:56 God took his time but never forgot – Bacca reacts to Montella sacking
11:26 Pastore considering PSG future
10:59 Gattuso takes charge after AC Milan sack Montella
10:53 Marotta dismisses need for big Dybala buyout clause
10:41 Dembele targets squad training return in two weeks
09:23 Conte ´worried´ by City as January transfer window approaches
09:00 Klopp would rather quit than time-waste
06:16 Mbappe thought he was still playing for Monaco - Thiago Silva
01:37 Barcelona protected with Messi release clause – Amor
01:36 Valencia´s Guedes to undergo foot surgery
01:06 PSG boss Emery lauds ´great´ Mbappe after Monaco return
00:28 Rangnick extends Leipzig deal despite Everton links

Sunday 26 November

23:55 Valverde, Alba and Busquets united in dismay over ´clear´ Messi goal
23:44 Allegri eagerly awaiting Napoli clash after comfortable Juve win
22:59 Monaco 1 Paris Saint-Germain 2: Cavani & Neymar bail out wayward Mbappe
22:44 Valencia 1 Barcelona 1: Alba saves Barca after officials deny certain Messi goal
22:38 Juventus 3 Crotone 0: Bianconeri warm up for Napoli clash with routine win
21:28 Maybe Arsene will say that is a penalty - Guardiola hits back at Wenger after Sterling jibe
20:15 Vermaelen to make first Barca league start in 22 months
19:38 Dyche ´raging´ over Arsenal´s stoppage-time penalty
19:23 Ozil to miss Arsenal´s midweek Huddersfield match, Wenger says
18:54 Huddersfield Town 1 Manchester City 2: Late Sterling goal sets new away wins record
18:44 Milan controlled Torino from start to finish - Montella
18:22 Pardew in talks over ´attractive´ West Brom job
18:10 Arsenal´s stoppage-time winner a ´clear penalty´ - Wenger
17:50 Unsworth apologises for ´unacceptable´ Everton display
17:09 Udinese 0 Napoli 1: Jorginho strike reclaims top spot
17:06 Burnley 0 Arsenal 1: Sanchez penalty drives stoppage-time dagger through Clarets´ hearts
16:59 AC Milan 0 Torino 0: Pressure on Montella intensifies after dour draw
16:23 Southampton 4 Everton 1: Sigurdsson stunner fails to save woeful Toffees
16:08 Nottingham Forest 0 Cardiff City 2: Ward stunner helps continue Bluebirds´ run
14:27 Ozil to miss Burnley game through illness
14:23 Concussed James ´didn´t even know the score at half-time´
12:50 Benitez calls for unity as Newcastle decline continues
11:53 Inter triumph a warning to title rivals, says Candreva
11:31 Adelaide United 2 Western Sydney Wanderers 0: Kitto at the double
10:40 Schalke found a way back from ´hell´ – Tedesco
09:57 In-form Salah crucial to Liverpool success, says Mignolet
03:58 Willian: It was a shot, no doubt
01:58 Ausilio: Icardi happy at Inter and not interested in Real Madrid
01:54 It would be ´crazy´ to think about Man City, says Klopp
00:21 Simeone impressed with Atletico´s growth after club-record LaLiga start

Premier League table

# Team MP D P
2 Manchester United 13 +22 29
3 Chelsea 13 +13 26
4 Arsenal 13 +7 25
5 Tottenham Hotspur 13 +11 24
6 Liverpool 13 +7 23

Facebook