Wenger certain Ozil, Sanchez not leaving in January

Arsene Wenger is adamant Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez will not be leaving Arsenal in January unless something "unbelievable" happens.

Both Ozil and Sanchez are in the final year of their contracts and will be able to discuss terms with other clubs in January ahead of a potential free transfer at the end of the season.

Speculation had suggested Arsenal would be willing to listen to offers for them in January in an attempt to avoid losing the prized assets for nothing.

However, that does not appear to be an option Wenger is considering.

When asked if the pair would still be at Arsenal after January, Wenger told reporters: "Yes, of course.

"No doubt. I don't think every day about that at the moment. As long as they are here, they give their best for the club. As far as I'm concerned, they'll stay until the end of the season unless something unbelievable happens.

"In press conferences you confront me with speculation, but for me they stay until the end of the season - that's what we decided at the start of the season.

"Will they stay longer? That's impossible to say right now, but they have a contract until the end of the season.

"If it's up to me then, yes, they stay next season. But there's more to it than that. They have to decide that."