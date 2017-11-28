We should have been smoking cigars! - Mourinho irked by United profligacy

Jose Mourinho was irked by Manchester United's profligacy after they were forced to stave off a late comeback for a 4-2 victory over Watford.
Anthony Martial added to Ashely Young's double as the Red Devils took a three-goal lead at Vicarage Road on Tuesday, but Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba were among those who failed to add to their tally.
Troy Deeney rolled home a penalty with 13 minutes remaining after Marcos Rojo's foul on Roberto Pereyra, before Abdoulaye Doucoure set up a tense finale.
Jesse Lingard ended Watford's hopes of salvaging a result from the match with a tremendous solo effort in the 86th minute, but Mourinho was frustrated his players had not put the game to bed beforehand.
"The second half should be five or six nil and it was even easier to score goals in the second half than in the first, but we missed these chances and this is football," the United boss told BT Sport.
"Out of nothing, penalty, and 3-1 and then the game is a different one. It is a match to win comfortably and in the end with the 3-2 the game is in a grey zone and Jesse had that fantastic initiative and won the game.
"We missed the 4-0 also in a great action in the end of the first half and in the second half we had a great high press to recover the ball high and Lukaku also had that one, and Paul's header is a free header – we had lots of chances.
"But then out of nothing 3-1 and the game is different - they are full of confidence, they have nothing to lose, they are a team with no pressure.
"For them to lose 3-0 or 5-0 is exactly the same so after the 3-1 they come to the game and we were a few minutes where we should be smoking cigars and then suddenly everything is in trouble."
"I felt that I had to be direct and go for goal."@JesseLingard speaks to #MUTV about his magnificent solo goal and an important three points for #MUFC. pic.twitter.com/gc4NjGHa0z— Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 28, 2017
Watford boss Marco Silva was disappointed Rojo did not receive a second yellow card for the challenge on Pereyra that resulted in the penalty, suggesting United would have not have been able to stymie their comeback with a man fewer.
"In the second half it was clearly a second yellow for Marcos Rojo with the penalty, and then everything would have been different because it would have been 3-1 and they are down to 10 men," Silva told the BBC.
"I'm sure it would have been very difficult for them if they were down to 10 men.
"We have to keep going. The result is hard to take for us, we didn't deserve this result. In the end the quality was the difference, the individual players, but of course, the budgets of the clubs are so different.
"Now it's the moment to rest our players and to analyse what we will do to compete again and show our fans what we can do."
|We should have been smoking cigars! - Mourinho irked by United profligacy
|Championship Review: Ipswich into top half, Barnsley slump continues
|Puel impressed by Leicester´s defensive solidity in Spurs win
|Pochettino growing concerned by Spurs´ slow starts
|Guardiola: Silva signing would be my silver lining
|It´s about time me and Mahrez both scored! - Vardy revels in Foxes downing Spurs
|Real Madrid 2 Fuenlabrada 2 (4-2 agg): Returning Bale key as Zidane´s men progress
|West Brom 2 Newcastle United 2: Magpies fightback ends losing run
|Watford 2 Manchester United 4: Lingard stings Hornets after stirring comeback
|Brighton and Hove Albion 0 Crystal Palace 0: Hodgson´s men keep first clean sheet
|Leicester City 2 Tottenham 1: Vardy and Mahrez stunners inflict more away-day woe on Spurs
|Arsenal appoint Barcelona´s Sanllehi as head of football relations
|Lucas was made aware of PSG back-up status - Emery
|Ribery and Muller return to Bayern Munich training
|Dembele Clasico return ´difficult´, says Barcelona´s Valverde
|Bayern not willing to meet Wagner´s current price - Rummenigge
|Tiger Woods´ daughter describes dad as the ´Messi of golf´
|Sort out Bonucci and Silva, hit the ground running – How Gattuso can avoid Montella fate
|Rummenigge accepts Heynckes´ stance on Bayern future
|De Biasi accuses Alaves of lack of ´trust´
|Gattuso looking forward to working with Suso, Kessie & Andre Silva
|Mangala to stay at Manchester City... for now
|Unsworth still in charge as Everton reportedly close in on Allardyce
|David Luiz set for assessment on troublesome knee
|Sterling can get better, insists Guardiola
|Conte urges Chelsea board to secure Courtois future
|AC Milan is paradise – Gattuso ecstatic to land ´dream´ job
|Simeone expects Gameiro to help Griezmann shine
|On current form, nobody can catch City - Klopp
|Crouch earns Stoke contract extension
|Combined XI: Donnarumma, Bonucci the only players worthy of Gattuso´s Milan generation
|I didn´t suspect anything – Montella surprised by AC Milan sacking
|I´ll fight 100 per cent for Wilshere if I think he should stay, says Wenger
|Mourinho impressed by Silva and ´unusual´ Watford
|Wenger certain Ozil, Sanchez not leaving in January
|Saudi Arabia appoint former Chile coach Pizzi
|Shanghai Shenhua not ruling out Tevez extension
|Young expects ´tough´ test at Watford
|There was no problem – Mane explains Klopp exchange
|Tebas eyes VAR after Messi goal error
|I could never desert a possible call – Buffon open to Italy return
|QPR 2 Brentford 2: Smith, Freeman strike in injury time to earn dramatic draw
|Roma striker Defrel suffers ´severe trauma´ to left kneecap
|Benitez frustrated by frugal Newcastle spending
|Man Utd have to channel Ferguson´s sides and ´stick with´ City - Robson
|I don´t like how they play! - Argentina boss Sampaoli no fan of Germany
|Infantino vows hardline approach on racism and doping at the World Cup
|Juventus striker Higuain a doubt for Napoli after hand surgery
|Deportivo Alaves sack De Biasi after just two months
|Former Chelsea technical director Emenalo appointed to Monaco role
|Man City have become ´killers´, says in-form Sterling
|Pochettino welcomes Lamela back from injury hell
|Kane hails Southgate´s attacking philosophy
|Bale agent hits out at ´trash´ stories in Spanish media
|Sevilla boss Berizzo to undergo prostate cancer surgery
|Dortmund lose Gotze for six weeks
|Sacked Montella hopes Gattuso fares better at AC Milan
|Lukaku facing no action over Bong clash
|Sassuolo replace boss Bucchi with Iachini
|Bale to return when Real Madrid host Fuenlabrada
|Clearly I failed - Montella accepts AC Milan departure
|Watzke tells Bosz to ´turn every stone´ in Dortmund revival bid
|God took his time but never forgot – Bacca reacts to Montella sacking
|Pastore considering PSG future
|Gattuso takes charge after AC Milan sack Montella
|Marotta dismisses need for big Dybala buyout clause
|Dembele targets squad training return in two weeks
|Conte ´worried´ by City as January transfer window approaches
|Klopp would rather quit than time-waste
|Mbappe thought he was still playing for Monaco - Thiago Silva
|Barcelona protected with Messi release clause – Amor
|Valencia´s Guedes to undergo foot surgery
|PSG boss Emery lauds ´great´ Mbappe after Monaco return
|Rangnick extends Leipzig deal despite Everton links