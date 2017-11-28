Unsworth still in charge as Everton reportedly close in on Allardyce

David Unsworth expects to remain in charge of Everton for Wednesday's clash against West Ham as speculation gathers pace that Sam Allardyce is on the cusp of taking over at Goodison Park.

The Toffees have been without a permanent manager for over a month since sacking Ronald Koeman, and have toiled under Unsworth - winning just once and losing their last two matches 5-1 and 4-1 to Atalanta and Southampton respectively.

Former England boss Allardyce earlier this month ruled himself out of contention after Everton's failure to begin negotiations left him feeling unwanted.

However, with the club seemingly missing out on reported top target Marco Silva of Watford, reports emerged on Monday that the Merseysiders are keen to bring in Allardyce.

Unsworth says there are a few candidates in talks with Everton, but for now he is still overseeing the team.

"As we sit here I believe the board are talking to a few people and talks are ongoing but nothing [is] finalised with anybody," said Unsworth.

"So, I continue to do what I have been doing since asked five weeks ago. Pick a team and prepare a team. Until someone tells me differently I will continue to do what I have done for the last five weeks.

"Sam is a top manager but it would be wrong for me to talk of individuals. I have seen the names banded about. All are top managers. Whether there is truth in some or all or none I do not know. Whoever gets the honour has my backing."

Despite his struggles in the caretaker role, Unsworth insists he has no regrets over stepping in.

"I didn't turn it down five weeks ago," he said. "Five days ago or five minutes ago I would still do exactly the same. I'm a proud man and this is my club. I love this football club."