Tebas eyes VAR after Messi goal error

LaLiga president Javier Tebas hopes the introduction of the video assistant referee (VAR) from next season will help avoid goals like Lionel Messi's being missed.
Messi had a clear goal not awarded during Barcelona's 1-1 draw against Valencia in LaLiga on Sunday.
The star forward's shot was spilled by Neto before the goalkeeper scrambled, albeit the effort appeared to clearly cross the line.
Tebas said he hoped such issues could be avoided in future, with the introduction of the VAR.
"The goal was seen by all of Spain and the whole world," he said.
"If I say it wasn't a goal, you will tell me I was blind. It was a goal and nothing else and we hope that next season with the VAR we can solve these issues."
He added: "We are going to work so that next season we have the VAR."
30: Messi's shot is fumbled by Valencia keeper Neto and the replay shows the ball crossed the goaline but it is not given by the officials #ValenciaBarça (0-0)— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 26, 2017
