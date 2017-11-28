Related

Article

Sort out Bonucci and Silva, hit the ground running – How Gattuso can avoid Montella fate

28 November 2017 18:05

Gennaro Gattuso is the latest man charged with returning the great AC Milan to the height of their once so dominant powers.

Since Massimiliano Allegri, who led Milan to their last league title in 2010-11, was sacked in January 2014, five coaches have been permanently appointed and tasked with the challenge, and none have succeeded.

Clarence Seedorf, Filippo Inzaghi, Sinisa Mihajlovic, Cristian Brocchi (who in fairness only had a seven-game league spell), and now Vincenzo Montella have all bitten the dust as Milan coach.

Montella was heavily backed by new Chinese owners in the last transfer market, but not even that has been enough, yet, to start a resurgence, and just 20 points from 14 matches, 18 fewer than leaders Napoli, meant the writing was on the wall.

Here, we analyse what happened under Montella so far this season, the things Gattuso must do to turn around Milan's form, and the likely candidates to step in should the Rossoneri great fail.

Where it went wrong for Montella

If you sign off on hefty cheques to sign the likes of Ricardo Rodriguez, Hakan Calhanoglu, Andre Silva and Leonardo Bonucci then it is not unfair to expect a return. But, put simply, Montella has been unable to mould these individual talents into a league-winning unit. There were signs of early promise as Milan lost just once in their opening five league matches, but just two wins in the following nine spelled danger for the former Italy international. Milan's failure against Serie A's biggest hitters has been particularly noticeable, with Roma, Inter, Juventus and Napoli all beating the Rossoneri this season.

Time to hit the ground running

Milan may be a side in turmoil, but Gattuso could hardly have wished for a better run of matches to start his tenure. First up is a trip to rock-bottom Benevento who, quite frankly, are not good enough for the top flight. With no points and just six goals to their name, victory is a must for Gattuso on his debut. A visit from Bologna, who are just one place below Milan, follows and a win would provide momentum ahead of another trip to a side struggling in the form of 19th-place Verona. If Milan take a healthy haul from those fixtures, then tricky contests - at least on paper - against Atalanta, who have struggled to match the form that saw them finish fourth last term, and Fiorentina - a disappointing 12th thus far - can be approached with new-found confidence. 

Get the most from under-performing stars

Milan's expensively assembled squad must start performing under Gattuso. Bonucci has looked a shell of the player that saw him become known as arguably the best centre-back in the world during seven trophy-laden seasons at Juventus. Some have suggested that the burden of captaincy is laying heavy on Bonucci's shoulders, but that seems a lame excuse for such a brilliant talent. He is not the only one struggling, though.

Andre Silva arrived at San Siro with the honour of being named Cristiano Ronaldo's heir, by the Real Madrid legend himself. However, the Portugal striker has not netted in eight league appearances, and Gattuso must help the 22-year-old replicate his European form - where he has eight goals in nine Europa League matches - on the domestic front. Gattuso has already discussed getting the most out of Franck Kessie, who would surely relish a more advanced role he enjoyed for Atalanta last season, while the former Italy international spoke of his desire to explore the best position for Milan's jewel in the crown Suso.

Ancelotti and Conte waiting in the wings?

The biggest surprise at San Siro this week was not Montella's sacking, but rather the fact that Gattuso - the latest in a line from Milan's great side of the previous decade to take charge - was given the job until the end of the season. Carlo Ancelotti, a huge San Siro favourite having led the Rossoneri to Champions League glory in 2003 and 2007, and a Serie A triumph in 2004, had been heavily tipped with a return. Perhaps the job has come too soon after his Bayern Munich adventure ended in dismissal in September, but the veteran Italian's availability will cast a huge shadow over Gattuso's reign if Milan's fortunes do not improve.

Or perhaps Gattuso is a mere stop-gap for Milan, who are reportedly desperate to entice Antonio Conte back to Italy. Conte led Juventus to three straight league titles before leaving to take Italy's national team job, and guided Chelsea to Premier League glory in his first campaign in charge. There have been constant rumblings that Conte yearns for a return to Italy, though, with Milan's city rivals Inter having also been credited with an interest before Luciano Spalletti stepped into that particular breach. If Gattuso fails, the lure of San Siro and restoring the Rossoneri to former glories may prove too strong for Conte.

Sponsored links

Tuesday 28 November

19:11 Ribery and Muller return to Bayern Munich training
18:48 Dembele Clasico return ´difficult´, says Barcelona´s Valverde
18:28 Bayern not willing to meet Wagner´s current price - Rummenigge
18:19 Tiger Woods´ daughter describes dad as the ´Messi of golf´
18:05 Sort out Bonucci and Silva, hit the ground running – How Gattuso can avoid Montella fate
17:37 Rummenigge accepts Heynckes´ stance on Bayern future
16:42 De Biasi accuses Alaves of lack of ´trust´
16:14 Gattuso looking forward to working with Suso, Kessie & Andre Silva
16:13 Mangala to stay at Manchester City... for now
16:01 Unsworth still in charge as Everton reportedly close in on Allardyce
15:57 David Luiz set for assessment on troublesome knee
15:44 Sterling can get better, insists Guardiola
15:42 Conte urges Chelsea board to secure Courtois future
15:26 AC Milan is paradise – Gattuso ecstatic to land ´dream´ job
15:10 Simeone expects Gameiro to help Griezmann shine
15:06 On current form, nobody can catch City - Klopp
13:25 Crouch earns Stoke contract extension
12:56 Combined XI: Donnarumma, Bonucci the only players worthy of Gattuso´s Milan generation
12:44 I didn´t suspect anything – Montella surprised by AC Milan sacking
11:16 I´ll fight 100 per cent for Wilshere if I think he should stay, says Wenger
10:42 Mourinho impressed by Silva and ´unusual´ Watford
10:32 Wenger certain Ozil, Sanchez not leaving in January
09:34 Saudi Arabia appoint former Chile coach Pizzi
07:00 Shanghai Shenhua not ruling out Tevez extension
03:30 Young expects ´tough´ test at Watford
02:18 There was no problem – Mane explains Klopp exchange
01:37 Tebas eyes VAR after Messi goal error

Monday 27 November

23:31 I could never desert a possible call – Buffon open to Italy return
22:53 QPR 2 Brentford 2: Smith, Freeman strike in injury time to earn dramatic draw
22:16 Roma striker Defrel suffers ´severe trauma´ to left kneecap
21:56 Benitez frustrated by frugal Newcastle spending
21:45 Man Utd have to channel Ferguson´s sides and ´stick with´ City - Robson
20:04 I don´t like how they play! - Argentina boss Sampaoli no fan of Germany
18:27 Infantino vows hardline approach on racism and doping at the World Cup
18:23 Juventus striker Higuain a doubt for Napoli after hand surgery
17:44 Deportivo Alaves sack De Biasi after just two months
17:40 Former Chelsea technical director Emenalo appointed to Monaco role
17:24 Man City have become ´killers´, says in-form Sterling
17:21 Pochettino welcomes Lamela back from injury hell
17:02 Kane hails Southgate´s attacking philosophy
16:28 Bale agent hits out at ´trash´ stories in Spanish media
15:27 Sevilla boss Berizzo to undergo prostate cancer surgery
15:10 Dortmund lose Gotze for six weeks
14:57 Sacked Montella hopes Gattuso fares better at AC Milan
14:52 Lukaku facing no action over Bong clash
14:40 Sassuolo replace boss Bucchi with Iachini
13:53 Bale to return when Real Madrid host Fuenlabrada
13:16 Clearly I failed - Montella accepts AC Milan departure
13:11 Watzke tells Bosz to ´turn every stone´ in Dortmund revival bid
11:56 God took his time but never forgot – Bacca reacts to Montella sacking
11:26 Pastore considering PSG future
10:59 Gattuso takes charge after AC Milan sack Montella
10:53 Marotta dismisses need for big Dybala buyout clause
10:41 Dembele targets squad training return in two weeks
09:23 Conte ´worried´ by City as January transfer window approaches
09:00 Klopp would rather quit than time-waste
06:16 Mbappe thought he was still playing for Monaco - Thiago Silva
01:37 Barcelona protected with Messi release clause – Amor
01:36 Valencia´s Guedes to undergo foot surgery
01:06 PSG boss Emery lauds ´great´ Mbappe after Monaco return
00:28 Rangnick extends Leipzig deal despite Everton links

Sunday 26 November

23:55 Valverde, Alba and Busquets united in dismay over ´clear´ Messi goal
23:44 Allegri eagerly awaiting Napoli clash after comfortable Juve win
22:59 Monaco 1 Paris Saint-Germain 2: Cavani & Neymar bail out wayward Mbappe
22:44 Valencia 1 Barcelona 1: Alba saves Barca after officials deny certain Messi goal
22:38 Juventus 3 Crotone 0: Bianconeri warm up for Napoli clash with routine win
21:28 Maybe Arsene will say that is a penalty - Guardiola hits back at Wenger after Sterling jibe
20:15 Vermaelen to make first Barca league start in 22 months
19:38 Dyche ´raging´ over Arsenal´s stoppage-time penalty
19:23 Ozil to miss Arsenal´s midweek Huddersfield match, Wenger says
18:54 Huddersfield Town 1 Manchester City 2: Late Sterling goal sets new away wins record
18:44 Milan controlled Torino from start to finish - Montella
18:22 Pardew in talks over ´attractive´ West Brom job
18:10 Arsenal´s stoppage-time winner a ´clear penalty´ - Wenger
17:50 Unsworth apologises for ´unacceptable´ Everton display
17:09 Udinese 0 Napoli 1: Jorginho strike reclaims top spot
17:06 Burnley 0 Arsenal 1: Sanchez penalty drives stoppage-time dagger through Clarets´ hearts
16:59 AC Milan 0 Torino 0: Pressure on Montella intensifies after dour draw
16:23 Southampton 4 Everton 1: Sigurdsson stunner fails to save woeful Toffees
16:08 Nottingham Forest 0 Cardiff City 2: Ward stunner helps continue Bluebirds´ run
14:27 Ozil to miss Burnley game through illness
14:23 Concussed James ´didn´t even know the score at half-time´
12:50 Benitez calls for unity as Newcastle decline continues
11:53 Inter triumph a warning to title rivals, says Candreva
11:31 Adelaide United 2 Western Sydney Wanderers 0: Kitto at the double
10:40 Schalke found a way back from ´hell´ – Tedesco
09:57 In-form Salah crucial to Liverpool success, says Mignolet
03:58 Willian: It was a shot, no doubt
01:58 Ausilio: Icardi happy at Inter and not interested in Real Madrid
01:54 It would be ´crazy´ to think about Man City, says Klopp
00:21 Simeone impressed with Atletico´s growth after club-record LaLiga start

Facebook