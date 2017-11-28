Sort out Bonucci and Silva, hit the ground running – How Gattuso can avoid Montella fate

Gennaro Gattuso is the latest man charged with returning the great AC Milan to the height of their once so dominant powers.
Since Massimiliano Allegri, who led Milan to their last league title in 2010-11, was sacked in January 2014, five coaches have been permanently appointed and tasked with the challenge, and none have succeeded.
Clarence Seedorf, Filippo Inzaghi, Sinisa Mihajlovic, Cristian Brocchi (who in fairness only had a seven-game league spell), and now Vincenzo Montella have all bitten the dust as Milan coach.
Montella was heavily backed by new Chinese owners in the last transfer market, but not even that has been enough, yet, to start a resurgence, and just 20 points from 14 matches, 18 fewer than leaders Napoli, meant the writing was on the wall.
Here, we analyse what happened under Montella so far this season, the things Gattuso must do to turn around Milan's form, and the likely candidates to step in should the Rossoneri great fail.
Goal of the Day— AC Milan (@acmilan) November 28, 2017
A special goal on a special day for Rino Gattuso
Un gol speciale per una giornata speciale! pic.twitter.com/LpKSLFmS4z
Where it went wrong for Montella
If you sign off on hefty cheques to sign the likes of Ricardo Rodriguez, Hakan Calhanoglu, Andre Silva and Leonardo Bonucci then it is not unfair to expect a return. But, put simply, Montella has been unable to mould these individual talents into a league-winning unit. There were signs of early promise as Milan lost just once in their opening five league matches, but just two wins in the following nine spelled danger for the former Italy international. Milan's failure against Serie A's biggest hitters has been particularly noticeable, with Roma, Inter, Juventus and Napoli all beating the Rossoneri this season.
Time to hit the ground running
Milan may be a side in turmoil, but Gattuso could hardly have wished for a better run of matches to start his tenure. First up is a trip to rock-bottom Benevento who, quite frankly, are not good enough for the top flight. With no points and just six goals to their name, victory is a must for Gattuso on his debut. A visit from Bologna, who are just one place below Milan, follows and a win would provide momentum ahead of another trip to a side struggling in the form of 19th-place Verona. If Milan take a healthy haul from those fixtures, then tricky contests - at least on paper - against Atalanta, who have struggled to match the form that saw them finish fourth last term, and Fiorentina - a disappointing 12th thus far - can be approached with new-found confidence.
Here is our new boss, Gennaro Gattuso, leading his debut training session at Milanello— AC Milan (@acmilan) November 28, 2017
Ecco gli highlights del Gattuso-day al Centro Sportivo di Milanello #weareacmilan pic.twitter.com/edHB6UhOSw
Get the most from under-performing stars
Milan's expensively assembled squad must start performing under Gattuso. Bonucci has looked a shell of the player that saw him become known as arguably the best centre-back in the world during seven trophy-laden seasons at Juventus. Some have suggested that the burden of captaincy is laying heavy on Bonucci's shoulders, but that seems a lame excuse for such a brilliant talent. He is not the only one struggling, though.
Andre Silva arrived at San Siro with the honour of being named Cristiano Ronaldo's heir, by the Real Madrid legend himself. However, the Portugal striker has not netted in eight league appearances, and Gattuso must help the 22-year-old replicate his European form - where he has eight goals in nine Europa League matches - on the domestic front. Gattuso has already discussed getting the most out of Franck Kessie, who would surely relish a more advanced role he enjoyed for Atalanta last season, while the former Italy international spoke of his desire to explore the best position for Milan's jewel in the crown Suso.
Ancelotti and Conte waiting in the wings?
The biggest surprise at San Siro this week was not Montella's sacking, but rather the fact that Gattuso - the latest in a line from Milan's great side of the previous decade to take charge - was given the job until the end of the season. Carlo Ancelotti, a huge San Siro favourite having led the Rossoneri to Champions League glory in 2003 and 2007, and a Serie A triumph in 2004, had been heavily tipped with a return. Perhaps the job has come too soon after his Bayern Munich adventure ended in dismissal in September, but the veteran Italian's availability will cast a huge shadow over Gattuso's reign if Milan's fortunes do not improve.
Or perhaps Gattuso is a mere stop-gap for Milan, who are reportedly desperate to entice Antonio Conte back to Italy. Conte led Juventus to three straight league titles before leaving to take Italy's national team job, and guided Chelsea to Premier League glory in his first campaign in charge. There have been constant rumblings that Conte yearns for a return to Italy, though, with Milan's city rivals Inter having also been credited with an interest before Luciano Spalletti stepped into that particular breach. If Gattuso fails, the lure of San Siro and restoring the Rossoneri to former glories may prove too strong for Conte.
|Ribery and Muller return to Bayern Munich training
|Dembele Clasico return ´difficult´, says Barcelona´s Valverde
|Bayern not willing to meet Wagner´s current price - Rummenigge
|Tiger Woods´ daughter describes dad as the ´Messi of golf´
|Sort out Bonucci and Silva, hit the ground running – How Gattuso can avoid Montella fate
|Rummenigge accepts Heynckes´ stance on Bayern future
|De Biasi accuses Alaves of lack of ´trust´
|Gattuso looking forward to working with Suso, Kessie & Andre Silva
|Mangala to stay at Manchester City... for now
|Unsworth still in charge as Everton reportedly close in on Allardyce
|David Luiz set for assessment on troublesome knee
|Sterling can get better, insists Guardiola
|Conte urges Chelsea board to secure Courtois future
|AC Milan is paradise – Gattuso ecstatic to land ´dream´ job
|Simeone expects Gameiro to help Griezmann shine
|On current form, nobody can catch City - Klopp
|Crouch earns Stoke contract extension
|Combined XI: Donnarumma, Bonucci the only players worthy of Gattuso´s Milan generation
|I didn´t suspect anything – Montella surprised by AC Milan sacking
|I´ll fight 100 per cent for Wilshere if I think he should stay, says Wenger
|Mourinho impressed by Silva and ´unusual´ Watford
|Wenger certain Ozil, Sanchez not leaving in January
|Saudi Arabia appoint former Chile coach Pizzi
|Shanghai Shenhua not ruling out Tevez extension
|Young expects ´tough´ test at Watford
|There was no problem – Mane explains Klopp exchange
|Tebas eyes VAR after Messi goal error
|I could never desert a possible call – Buffon open to Italy return
|QPR 2 Brentford 2: Smith, Freeman strike in injury time to earn dramatic draw
|Roma striker Defrel suffers ´severe trauma´ to left kneecap
|Benitez frustrated by frugal Newcastle spending
|Man Utd have to channel Ferguson´s sides and ´stick with´ City - Robson
|I don´t like how they play! - Argentina boss Sampaoli no fan of Germany
|Infantino vows hardline approach on racism and doping at the World Cup
|Juventus striker Higuain a doubt for Napoli after hand surgery
|Deportivo Alaves sack De Biasi after just two months
|Former Chelsea technical director Emenalo appointed to Monaco role
|Man City have become ´killers´, says in-form Sterling
|Pochettino welcomes Lamela back from injury hell
|Kane hails Southgate´s attacking philosophy
|Bale agent hits out at ´trash´ stories in Spanish media
|Sevilla boss Berizzo to undergo prostate cancer surgery
|Dortmund lose Gotze for six weeks
|Sacked Montella hopes Gattuso fares better at AC Milan
|Lukaku facing no action over Bong clash
|Sassuolo replace boss Bucchi with Iachini
|Bale to return when Real Madrid host Fuenlabrada
|Clearly I failed - Montella accepts AC Milan departure
|Watzke tells Bosz to ´turn every stone´ in Dortmund revival bid
|God took his time but never forgot – Bacca reacts to Montella sacking
|Pastore considering PSG future
|Gattuso takes charge after AC Milan sack Montella
|Marotta dismisses need for big Dybala buyout clause
|Dembele targets squad training return in two weeks
|Conte ´worried´ by City as January transfer window approaches
|Klopp would rather quit than time-waste
|Mbappe thought he was still playing for Monaco - Thiago Silva
|Barcelona protected with Messi release clause – Amor
|Valencia´s Guedes to undergo foot surgery
|PSG boss Emery lauds ´great´ Mbappe after Monaco return
|Rangnick extends Leipzig deal despite Everton links
|Valverde, Alba and Busquets united in dismay over ´clear´ Messi goal
|Allegri eagerly awaiting Napoli clash after comfortable Juve win
|Monaco 1 Paris Saint-Germain 2: Cavani & Neymar bail out wayward Mbappe
|Valencia 1 Barcelona 1: Alba saves Barca after officials deny certain Messi goal
|Juventus 3 Crotone 0: Bianconeri warm up for Napoli clash with routine win
|Maybe Arsene will say that is a penalty - Guardiola hits back at Wenger after Sterling jibe
|Vermaelen to make first Barca league start in 22 months
|Dyche ´raging´ over Arsenal´s stoppage-time penalty
|Ozil to miss Arsenal´s midweek Huddersfield match, Wenger says
|Huddersfield Town 1 Manchester City 2: Late Sterling goal sets new away wins record
|Milan controlled Torino from start to finish - Montella
|Pardew in talks over ´attractive´ West Brom job
|Arsenal´s stoppage-time winner a ´clear penalty´ - Wenger
|Unsworth apologises for ´unacceptable´ Everton display
|Udinese 0 Napoli 1: Jorginho strike reclaims top spot
|Burnley 0 Arsenal 1: Sanchez penalty drives stoppage-time dagger through Clarets´ hearts
|AC Milan 0 Torino 0: Pressure on Montella intensifies after dour draw
|Southampton 4 Everton 1: Sigurdsson stunner fails to save woeful Toffees
|Nottingham Forest 0 Cardiff City 2: Ward stunner helps continue Bluebirds´ run
|Ozil to miss Burnley game through illness
|Concussed James ´didn´t even know the score at half-time´
|Benitez calls for unity as Newcastle decline continues
|Inter triumph a warning to title rivals, says Candreva
|Adelaide United 2 Western Sydney Wanderers 0: Kitto at the double
|Schalke found a way back from ´hell´ – Tedesco
|In-form Salah crucial to Liverpool success, says Mignolet
|Willian: It was a shot, no doubt
|Ausilio: Icardi happy at Inter and not interested in Real Madrid
|It would be ´crazy´ to think about Man City, says Klopp
|Simeone impressed with Atletico´s growth after club-record LaLiga start