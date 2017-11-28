Mourinho impressed by Silva and ´unusual´ Watford

Jose Mourinho has been impressed with Watford's progression under Marco Silva this season and branded them an "unusual" team ahead of Tuesday's clash with Manchester United.

Watford have been one of the Premier League's surprise packages this term and go into their home game against United sitting eighth, just four points behind fourth-placed Arsenal.

Silva came in as Walter Mazzarri's successor during pre-season after impressing with relegated Hull City and has introduced an eye-catching playing style, as well as some talented players.

Richarlison, Kiko Femenia, Nathaniel Chalobah and Will Hughes were among those brought in ahead of this campaign and Mourinho thinks Silva is building an interesting squad.

Despite coming up against a better squad this time around, Mourinho will be hopeful that his team are able to improve on the 3-1 defeat they suffered at Vicarage Road last season.

Speaking to reporters, Mourinho said: "Against Watford [in September last year] I was very upset with Watford's first goal after some guy [Miguel Britos] sent [Anthony] Martial to the hospital and the referee let it go.

"That is the reason why I was very, very upset at Watford. I think Watford made progress also.

"They have an unusual squad for a mid-table team. They have a squad full of very good players who are not normal to be in these mid-table teams.

"They have a good coach and they have improved a lot from last season too."