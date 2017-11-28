Guardiola: Silva signing would be my silver lining

Pep Guardiola says he will "so happy" when David Silva eventually puts pen to paper on a new Manchester City contract.
Silva has been in talks over a fresh deal at the Etihad Stadium, with his current agreement set to expire at the end of next season.
The Spain international, who joined City from Valencia in 2010, spoke last month of his desire to make it a decade in Manchester and to achieve the ambition of winning the Champions League with the club.
There have been no updates on the situation since, but Guardiola is determined to keep hold of one of his most prized assets.
"What I like the most... he's a bit serious, shy, how competitive he is. [He's] aggressive in winning duels, more about technique. I admire him a lot," said the City boss.
"He's perfect for Spanish football, but here when it's tough conditions... like [Joe] Hart, Yaya [Toure], [Vincent] Kompany, he's a real legend for this club. What he's done will be in the books in the future.
7 - David Silva has made 7 assists in 11 Premier League appearances this term, as many as he did in the whole of 2016/17 (34 apps). Gift.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 5, 2017
"I hope he'll continue for the next years.
"He'll be important, especially in the bad moments. I put a lot of attention on how players react in bad moments.
"David will always be there and that's so important. We need players who've played here for a long time.
"When he can finally sign the contract we'll be so happy."
Guardiola continued: "When you talk courage, the guy who jumps, makes tackles, when there are troubles they want the ball.
"He looks skinny and doesn't run too much but he's never injured and every three games he's there, he's ready. That's a strong line. He's ready after a defeat.
"Last season and this season he's been important. I like guys who are like this, but I like guys who are not afraid to play and with David you have that a lot."
Silva has helped City into a five-point lead at the Premier League summit, with Guardiola's side having the added comfort of a game in hand over nearest rivals Manchester United.
|We should have been smoking cigars! - Mourinho irked by United profligacy
|Championship Review: Ipswich into top half, Barnsley slump continues
|Puel impressed by Leicester´s defensive solidity in Spurs win
|Pochettino growing concerned by Spurs´ slow starts
|Guardiola: Silva signing would be my silver lining
|It´s about time me and Mahrez both scored! - Vardy revels in Foxes downing Spurs
|Real Madrid 2 Fuenlabrada 2 (4-2 agg): Returning Bale key as Zidane´s men progress
|West Brom 2 Newcastle United 2: Magpies fightback ends losing run
|Watford 2 Manchester United 4: Lingard stings Hornets after stirring comeback
|Brighton and Hove Albion 0 Crystal Palace 0: Hodgson´s men keep first clean sheet
|Leicester City 2 Tottenham 1: Vardy and Mahrez stunners inflict more away-day woe on Spurs
|Arsenal appoint Barcelona´s Sanllehi as head of football relations
|Lucas was made aware of PSG back-up status - Emery
|Ribery and Muller return to Bayern Munich training
|Dembele Clasico return ´difficult´, says Barcelona´s Valverde
|Bayern not willing to meet Wagner´s current price - Rummenigge
|Tiger Woods´ daughter describes dad as the ´Messi of golf´
|Sort out Bonucci and Silva, hit the ground running – How Gattuso can avoid Montella fate
|Rummenigge accepts Heynckes´ stance on Bayern future
|De Biasi accuses Alaves of lack of ´trust´
|Gattuso looking forward to working with Suso, Kessie & Andre Silva
|Mangala to stay at Manchester City... for now
|Unsworth still in charge as Everton reportedly close in on Allardyce
|David Luiz set for assessment on troublesome knee
|Sterling can get better, insists Guardiola
|Conte urges Chelsea board to secure Courtois future
|AC Milan is paradise – Gattuso ecstatic to land ´dream´ job
|Simeone expects Gameiro to help Griezmann shine
|On current form, nobody can catch City - Klopp
|Crouch earns Stoke contract extension
|Combined XI: Donnarumma, Bonucci the only players worthy of Gattuso´s Milan generation
|I didn´t suspect anything – Montella surprised by AC Milan sacking
|I´ll fight 100 per cent for Wilshere if I think he should stay, says Wenger
|Mourinho impressed by Silva and ´unusual´ Watford
|Wenger certain Ozil, Sanchez not leaving in January
|Saudi Arabia appoint former Chile coach Pizzi
|Shanghai Shenhua not ruling out Tevez extension
|Young expects ´tough´ test at Watford
|There was no problem – Mane explains Klopp exchange
|Tebas eyes VAR after Messi goal error
|I could never desert a possible call – Buffon open to Italy return
|QPR 2 Brentford 2: Smith, Freeman strike in injury time to earn dramatic draw
|Roma striker Defrel suffers ´severe trauma´ to left kneecap
|Benitez frustrated by frugal Newcastle spending
|Man Utd have to channel Ferguson´s sides and ´stick with´ City - Robson
|I don´t like how they play! - Argentina boss Sampaoli no fan of Germany
|Infantino vows hardline approach on racism and doping at the World Cup
|Juventus striker Higuain a doubt for Napoli after hand surgery
|Deportivo Alaves sack De Biasi after just two months
|Former Chelsea technical director Emenalo appointed to Monaco role
|Man City have become ´killers´, says in-form Sterling
|Pochettino welcomes Lamela back from injury hell
|Kane hails Southgate´s attacking philosophy
|Bale agent hits out at ´trash´ stories in Spanish media
|Sevilla boss Berizzo to undergo prostate cancer surgery
|Dortmund lose Gotze for six weeks
|Sacked Montella hopes Gattuso fares better at AC Milan
|Lukaku facing no action over Bong clash
|Sassuolo replace boss Bucchi with Iachini
|Bale to return when Real Madrid host Fuenlabrada
|Clearly I failed - Montella accepts AC Milan departure
|Watzke tells Bosz to ´turn every stone´ in Dortmund revival bid
|God took his time but never forgot – Bacca reacts to Montella sacking
|Pastore considering PSG future
|Gattuso takes charge after AC Milan sack Montella
|Marotta dismisses need for big Dybala buyout clause
|Dembele targets squad training return in two weeks
|Conte ´worried´ by City as January transfer window approaches
|Klopp would rather quit than time-waste
|Mbappe thought he was still playing for Monaco - Thiago Silva
|Barcelona protected with Messi release clause – Amor
|Valencia´s Guedes to undergo foot surgery
|PSG boss Emery lauds ´great´ Mbappe after Monaco return
|Rangnick extends Leipzig deal despite Everton links