Related

Article

Guardiola: Silva signing would be my silver lining

28 November 2017 23:32

Pep Guardiola says he will "so happy" when David Silva eventually puts pen to paper on a new Manchester City contract.

Silva has been in talks over a fresh deal at the Etihad Stadium, with his current agreement set to expire at the end of next season.

The Spain international, who joined City from Valencia in 2010, spoke last month of his desire to make it a decade in Manchester and to achieve the ambition of winning the Champions League with the club.

There have been no updates on the situation since, but Guardiola is determined to keep hold of one of his most prized assets.

"What I like the most... he's a bit serious, shy, how competitive he is. [He's] aggressive in winning duels, more about technique. I admire him a lot," said the City boss.

"He's perfect for Spanish football, but here when it's tough conditions... like [Joe] Hart, Yaya [Toure], [Vincent] Kompany, he's a real legend for this club. What he's done will be in the books in the future.

"I hope he'll continue for the next years.

"He'll be important, especially in the bad moments. I put a lot of attention on how players react in bad moments.

"David will always be there and that's so important. We need players who've played here for a long time.

"When he can finally sign the contract we'll be so happy."

Guardiola continued: "When you talk courage, the guy who jumps, makes tackles, when there are troubles they want the ball.

"He looks skinny and doesn't run too much but he's never injured and every three games he's there, he's ready. That's a strong line. He's ready after a defeat.

"Last season and this season he's been important. I like guys who are like this, but I like guys who are not afraid to play and with David you have that a lot."

Silva has helped City into a five-point lead at the Premier League summit, with Guardiola's side having the added comfort of a game in hand over nearest rivals Manchester United. 

Sponsored links

Wednesday 29 November

00:21 Benitez urges Newcastle to learn fast after comeback
00:13 Mourinho concerned Matic injury could be ´important´
00:05 Neither side deserved to win – Hughton

Tuesday 28 November

23:44 We should have been smoking cigars! - Mourinho irked by United profligacy
23:43 Championship Review: Ipswich into top half, Barnsley slump continues
23:36 Puel impressed by Leicester´s defensive solidity in Spurs win
23:32 Pochettino growing concerned by Spurs´ slow starts
23:32 Guardiola: Silva signing would be my silver lining
23:31 It´s about time me and Mahrez both scored! - Vardy revels in Foxes downing Spurs
23:20 Real Madrid 2 Fuenlabrada 2 (4-2 agg): Returning Bale key as Zidane´s men progress
22:58 West Brom 2 Newcastle United 2: Magpies fightback ends losing run
22:58 Watford 2 Manchester United 4: Lingard stings Hornets after stirring comeback
22:42 Brighton and Hove Albion 0 Crystal Palace 0: Hodgson´s men keep first clean sheet
22:41 Leicester City 2 Tottenham 1: Vardy and Mahrez stunners inflict more away-day woe on Spurs
20:49 Arsenal appoint Barcelona´s Sanllehi as head of football relations
20:24 Lucas was made aware of PSG back-up status - Emery
19:11 Ribery and Muller return to Bayern Munich training
18:48 Dembele Clasico return ´difficult´, says Barcelona´s Valverde
18:28 Bayern not willing to meet Wagner´s current price - Rummenigge
18:19 Tiger Woods´ daughter describes dad as the ´Messi of golf´
18:05 Sort out Bonucci and Silva, hit the ground running – How Gattuso can avoid Montella fate
17:37 Rummenigge accepts Heynckes´ stance on Bayern future
16:42 De Biasi accuses Alaves of lack of ´trust´
16:14 Gattuso looking forward to working with Suso, Kessie & Andre Silva
16:13 Mangala to stay at Manchester City... for now
16:01 Unsworth still in charge as Everton reportedly close in on Allardyce
15:57 David Luiz set for assessment on troublesome knee
15:44 Sterling can get better, insists Guardiola
15:42 Conte urges Chelsea board to secure Courtois future
15:26 AC Milan is paradise – Gattuso ecstatic to land ´dream´ job
15:10 Simeone expects Gameiro to help Griezmann shine
15:06 On current form, nobody can catch City - Klopp
13:25 Crouch earns Stoke contract extension
12:56 Combined XI: Donnarumma, Bonucci the only players worthy of Gattuso´s Milan generation
12:44 I didn´t suspect anything – Montella surprised by AC Milan sacking
11:16 I´ll fight 100 per cent for Wilshere if I think he should stay, says Wenger
10:42 Mourinho impressed by Silva and ´unusual´ Watford
10:32 Wenger certain Ozil, Sanchez not leaving in January
09:34 Saudi Arabia appoint former Chile coach Pizzi
07:00 Shanghai Shenhua not ruling out Tevez extension
03:30 Young expects ´tough´ test at Watford
02:18 There was no problem – Mane explains Klopp exchange
01:37 Tebas eyes VAR after Messi goal error

Monday 27 November

23:31 I could never desert a possible call – Buffon open to Italy return
22:53 QPR 2 Brentford 2: Smith, Freeman strike in injury time to earn dramatic draw
22:16 Roma striker Defrel suffers ´severe trauma´ to left kneecap
21:56 Benitez frustrated by frugal Newcastle spending
21:45 Man Utd have to channel Ferguson´s sides and ´stick with´ City - Robson
20:04 I don´t like how they play! - Argentina boss Sampaoli no fan of Germany
18:27 Infantino vows hardline approach on racism and doping at the World Cup
18:23 Juventus striker Higuain a doubt for Napoli after hand surgery
17:44 Deportivo Alaves sack De Biasi after just two months
17:40 Former Chelsea technical director Emenalo appointed to Monaco role
17:24 Man City have become ´killers´, says in-form Sterling
17:21 Pochettino welcomes Lamela back from injury hell
17:02 Kane hails Southgate´s attacking philosophy
16:28 Bale agent hits out at ´trash´ stories in Spanish media
15:27 Sevilla boss Berizzo to undergo prostate cancer surgery
15:10 Dortmund lose Gotze for six weeks
14:57 Sacked Montella hopes Gattuso fares better at AC Milan
14:52 Lukaku facing no action over Bong clash
14:40 Sassuolo replace boss Bucchi with Iachini
13:53 Bale to return when Real Madrid host Fuenlabrada
13:16 Clearly I failed - Montella accepts AC Milan departure
13:11 Watzke tells Bosz to ´turn every stone´ in Dortmund revival bid
11:56 God took his time but never forgot – Bacca reacts to Montella sacking
11:26 Pastore considering PSG future
10:59 Gattuso takes charge after AC Milan sack Montella
10:53 Marotta dismisses need for big Dybala buyout clause
10:41 Dembele targets squad training return in two weeks
09:23 Conte ´worried´ by City as January transfer window approaches
09:00 Klopp would rather quit than time-waste
06:16 Mbappe thought he was still playing for Monaco - Thiago Silva
01:37 Barcelona protected with Messi release clause – Amor
01:36 Valencia´s Guedes to undergo foot surgery
01:06 PSG boss Emery lauds ´great´ Mbappe after Monaco return
00:28 Rangnick extends Leipzig deal despite Everton links

Facebook