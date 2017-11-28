Gattuso looking forward to working with Suso, Kessie & Andre Silva

New AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso is looking forward to working with Suso, Franck Kessie and Andre Silva, as he sees plenty of room for improvement in the young trio.

Gattuso was promoted from his role as youth team coach on Monday following the sacking of Vincenzo Montella, who paid the price for an underwhelming start to the campaign following heavy expenditure in the off-season transfer market.

Former Italy and Milan star Gattuso takes over with the club seventh in Serie A, and he will be looking to inspire an immediate improvement against Benevento on Sunday.

He told reporters: "I'm looking forward to working with Suso and [learning] whether he is only effective on the right and drifting infield and getting the ball on to his left foot.

"I really want to see it that's true or not and if he can be effective elsewhere as well. I'm excited about that.

"I'm also looking forward to working with [Franck] Kessie. He isn't really getting forward quite as much as he was last season with Atalanta.

"There are lots of exciting challenges for me here, and areas to work on. With hard work and time, we can improve. We won't waste any time in cracking on."

LIVE from Milanello! ⚠

Rino Gattuso and Massimiliano Mirabelli are answering all the questions from the media

English Audio https://t.co/quwGy0A1Ut

Mister Gattuso e @MassMirabelli rispondono alle domande dei giornalisti

Audio Italiano https://t.co/cl3QZUqahv pic.twitter.com/dDkb8x3BC9 — AC Milan (@acmilan) November 28, 2017

Gattuso was also asked for his opinion on Silva, who joined from Porto for €38million in pre-season but is yet to score his first Serie A goal.

The Portuguese forward does not have too much to worry about, however, with Gattuso seemingly a big fan of the 22-year-old.

"He's a very talented player," Gattuso said. "I think he was an excellent buy and has done really well in the Europa League and is highly sought after, he has shown that.

"He plays for the team and that is one of his strengths. He makes those runs from deep, cuts inside and I think we have to try to get the best out of him and make sure he plays as much as possible for the team, rather than as an individual."