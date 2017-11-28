De Biasi accuses Alaves of lack of ´trust´

Gianni De Biasi slammed Alaves for not placing enough "trust" in him after he was sacked on Monday having had the job for just over two months.

Alaves announced their decision to dismiss the experienced Italian on Monday after just eight matches at the helm.

De Biasi presided over three victories and five defeats in his brief tenure, a significant improvement on the six successive LaLiga losses they suffered before his appointment.

Yet, the club seemingly did not see enough of an improvement and acted, something which De Biasi was thoroughly unimpressed with.

"Nothing surprises me in this job anymore," the 61-year-old told Radio Marca.

"I believe I gave the squad confidence after they had suffered [six] straight defeats, and the club should have afforded me more trust.

"I think I gave this side something which was missing and I was under no illusions as to how tough it would be. This season is a big challenge for the club.

"The only match where I have regrets is our defeat at Getafe when things did not go to plan [a 4-1 loss], but against Eibar we played well despite the result [a 2-1 loss] and we missed Alexis in defence.

"Three wins in eight matches is not the worst record, especially when you look at the position which I inherited."