Related

Article

De Biasi accuses Alaves of lack of ´trust´

28 November 2017 16:42

Gianni De Biasi slammed Alaves for not placing enough "trust" in him after he was sacked on Monday having had the job for just over two months.

Alaves announced their decision to dismiss the experienced Italian on Monday after just eight matches at the helm.

De Biasi presided over three victories and five defeats in his brief tenure, a significant improvement on the six successive LaLiga losses they suffered before his appointment.

Yet, the club seemingly did not see enough of an improvement and acted, something which De Biasi was thoroughly unimpressed with.

"Nothing surprises me in this job anymore," the 61-year-old told Radio Marca.

"I believe I gave the squad confidence after they had suffered [six] straight defeats, and the club should have afforded me more trust.

"I think I gave this side something which was missing and I was under no illusions as to how tough it would be. This season is a big challenge for the club.

"The only match where I have regrets is our defeat at Getafe when things did not go to plan [a 4-1 loss], but against Eibar we played well despite the result [a 2-1 loss] and we missed Alexis in defence.

"Three wins in eight matches is not the worst record, especially when you look at the position which I inherited."

 

Sponsored links

Tuesday 28 November

16:42 De Biasi accuses Alaves of lack of ´trust´
16:14 Gattuso looking forward to working with Suso, Kessie & Andre Silva
16:13 Mangala to stay at Manchester City... for now
16:01 Unsworth still in charge as Everton reportedly close in on Allardyce
15:57 David Luiz set for assessment on troublesome knee
15:44 Sterling can get better, insists Guardiola
15:42 Conte urges Chelsea board to secure Courtois future
15:26 AC Milan is paradise – Gattuso ecstatic to land ´dream´ job
15:10 Simeone expects Gameiro to help Griezmann shine
15:06 On current form, nobody can catch City - Klopp
13:25 Crouch earns Stoke contract extension
12:56 Combined XI: Donnarumma, Bonucci the only players worthy of Gattuso´s Milan generation
12:44 I didn´t suspect anything – Montella surprised by AC Milan sacking
11:16 I´ll fight 100 per cent for Wilshere if I think he should stay, says Wenger
10:42 Mourinho impressed by Silva and ´unusual´ Watford
10:32 Wenger certain Ozil, Sanchez not leaving in January
09:34 Saudi Arabia appoint former Chile coach Pizzi
07:00 Shanghai Shenhua not ruling out Tevez extension
03:30 Young expects ´tough´ test at Watford
02:18 There was no problem – Mane explains Klopp exchange
01:37 Tebas eyes VAR after Messi goal error

Monday 27 November

23:31 I could never desert a possible call – Buffon open to Italy return
22:53 QPR 2 Brentford 2: Smith, Freeman strike in injury time to earn dramatic draw
22:16 Roma striker Defrel suffers ´severe trauma´ to left kneecap
21:56 Benitez frustrated by frugal Newcastle spending
21:45 Man Utd have to channel Ferguson´s sides and ´stick with´ City - Robson
20:04 I don´t like how they play! - Argentina boss Sampaoli no fan of Germany
18:27 Infantino vows hardline approach on racism and doping at the World Cup
18:23 Juventus striker Higuain a doubt for Napoli after hand surgery
17:44 Deportivo Alaves sack De Biasi after just two months
17:40 Former Chelsea technical director Emenalo appointed to Monaco role
17:24 Man City have become ´killers´, says in-form Sterling
17:21 Pochettino welcomes Lamela back from injury hell
17:02 Kane hails Southgate´s attacking philosophy
16:28 Bale agent hits out at ´trash´ stories in Spanish media
15:27 Sevilla boss Berizzo to undergo prostate cancer surgery
15:10 Dortmund lose Gotze for six weeks
14:57 Sacked Montella hopes Gattuso fares better at AC Milan
14:52 Lukaku facing no action over Bong clash
14:40 Sassuolo replace boss Bucchi with Iachini
13:53 Bale to return when Real Madrid host Fuenlabrada
13:16 Clearly I failed - Montella accepts AC Milan departure
13:11 Watzke tells Bosz to ´turn every stone´ in Dortmund revival bid
11:56 God took his time but never forgot – Bacca reacts to Montella sacking
11:26 Pastore considering PSG future
10:59 Gattuso takes charge after AC Milan sack Montella
10:53 Marotta dismisses need for big Dybala buyout clause
10:41 Dembele targets squad training return in two weeks
09:23 Conte ´worried´ by City as January transfer window approaches
09:00 Klopp would rather quit than time-waste
06:16 Mbappe thought he was still playing for Monaco - Thiago Silva
01:37 Barcelona protected with Messi release clause – Amor
01:36 Valencia´s Guedes to undergo foot surgery
01:06 PSG boss Emery lauds ´great´ Mbappe after Monaco return
00:28 Rangnick extends Leipzig deal despite Everton links

Sunday 26 November

23:55 Valverde, Alba and Busquets united in dismay over ´clear´ Messi goal
23:44 Allegri eagerly awaiting Napoli clash after comfortable Juve win
22:59 Monaco 1 Paris Saint-Germain 2: Cavani & Neymar bail out wayward Mbappe
22:44 Valencia 1 Barcelona 1: Alba saves Barca after officials deny certain Messi goal
22:38 Juventus 3 Crotone 0: Bianconeri warm up for Napoli clash with routine win
21:28 Maybe Arsene will say that is a penalty - Guardiola hits back at Wenger after Sterling jibe
20:15 Vermaelen to make first Barca league start in 22 months
19:38 Dyche ´raging´ over Arsenal´s stoppage-time penalty
19:23 Ozil to miss Arsenal´s midweek Huddersfield match, Wenger says
18:54 Huddersfield Town 1 Manchester City 2: Late Sterling goal sets new away wins record
18:44 Milan controlled Torino from start to finish - Montella
18:22 Pardew in talks over ´attractive´ West Brom job
18:10 Arsenal´s stoppage-time winner a ´clear penalty´ - Wenger
17:50 Unsworth apologises for ´unacceptable´ Everton display
17:09 Udinese 0 Napoli 1: Jorginho strike reclaims top spot
17:06 Burnley 0 Arsenal 1: Sanchez penalty drives stoppage-time dagger through Clarets´ hearts
16:59 AC Milan 0 Torino 0: Pressure on Montella intensifies after dour draw
16:23 Southampton 4 Everton 1: Sigurdsson stunner fails to save woeful Toffees
16:08 Nottingham Forest 0 Cardiff City 2: Ward stunner helps continue Bluebirds´ run
14:27 Ozil to miss Burnley game through illness
14:23 Concussed James ´didn´t even know the score at half-time´
12:50 Benitez calls for unity as Newcastle decline continues
11:53 Inter triumph a warning to title rivals, says Candreva
11:31 Adelaide United 2 Western Sydney Wanderers 0: Kitto at the double
10:40 Schalke found a way back from ´hell´ – Tedesco
09:57 In-form Salah crucial to Liverpool success, says Mignolet
03:58 Willian: It was a shot, no doubt
01:58 Ausilio: Icardi happy at Inter and not interested in Real Madrid
01:54 It would be ´crazy´ to think about Man City, says Klopp
00:21 Simeone impressed with Atletico´s growth after club-record LaLiga start

Primera División table

# Team MP D P
1 Barcelona 13 +29 35
2 Valencia 13 +21 31
3 Atlético Madrid 13 +15 27
4 Real Madrid 13 +14 27
5 Sevilla 13 +3 25
6 Villarreal 13 +6 21
7 Real Sociedad 13 +3 19
8 Real Betis 13 -4 18
9 Celta de Vigo 13 +5 17
10 Girona 13 -3 17
11 Leganés 13 -3 17
12 Getafe 13 +4 16
13 Espanyol 13 -5 16
14 Levante 13 -6 15
15 Eibar 13 -13 14
16 Athletic Club 13 -4 13
17 Deportivo La C… 13 -8 12
18 Málaga 13 -17 7
19 Las Palmas 13 -22 7
20 Deportivo Alavés 13 -15 6

Facebook