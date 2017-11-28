Championship Review: Ipswich into top half, Barnsley slump continues

Derby County missed the opportunity to go fourth in the Championship as they were beaten 1-0 by Ipswich Town, who moved into the top half of the table.
Despite having the bulk of the possession and the better chances at Pride Park, Derby were undone in the fifth minute of the game when Everton loanee Callum Connolly headed Martyn Waghorn's cross against the underside of the crossbar, with the ball bouncing down over the goal-line.
Gary Rowett's side piled forward in search of an equaliser and Town goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski made a superb second-half save from Derby's Tom Huddlestone when the midfielder looked certain to score.
Joe Ledley squandered a great opportunity to level the game in the 88th minute, turning the ball over the bar with his left foot after substitute Johnny Russell picked him out at the far post, and Ipswich manager Mick McCarthy saw his side hold on for a first win in four Championship matches.
Lift-off!@Callum1connolly celebrates his first #itfc goal! pic.twitter.com/2HlsVGqrG9— Ipswich Town FC (@Official_ITFC) November 28, 2017
Meanwhile, Reading scored twice in the first half hour as they beat Barnsley 3-0 to earn their first Championship victory in four attempts.
The Royals went into the game on the back of a frustrating goalless draw at home to Sheffield Wednesday and wasted little time in attacking Barnsley, who conceded after 20 minutes when Dave Edwards' header from Liam Kelly's corner just crossed the line.
Reading's second left the crowd at the Madejski Stadium in no doubt, as Joey van den Berg's blistering left-footed drive from 20 yards bulged the top corner of Adam Davies' net.
Jaap Stam's men continued to press Barnsley and got their rewards two minutes from the end when substitute Jon Dadi Bodvarsson headed in the rebound from Adrian Popa's shot against the crossbar, condemning Paul Heckingbottom's side to a third consecutive defeat.
FULL-TIME: Reading 3-0 Barnsley. A battling performance from start to finish from the Royals, @jondadi netting the third in the final minutes of the game. URZ! pic.twitter.com/87jMWOgv0Z— Reading FC (@ReadingFC) November 28, 2017
|We should have been smoking cigars! - Mourinho irked by United profligacy
|Championship Review: Ipswich into top half, Barnsley slump continues
|Puel impressed by Leicester´s defensive solidity in Spurs win
|Pochettino growing concerned by Spurs´ slow starts
|Guardiola: Silva signing would be my silver lining
|It´s about time me and Mahrez both scored! - Vardy revels in Foxes downing Spurs
|Real Madrid 2 Fuenlabrada 2 (4-2 agg): Returning Bale key as Zidane´s men progress
|West Brom 2 Newcastle United 2: Magpies fightback ends losing run
|Watford 2 Manchester United 4: Lingard stings Hornets after stirring comeback
|Brighton and Hove Albion 0 Crystal Palace 0: Hodgson´s men keep first clean sheet
|Leicester City 2 Tottenham 1: Vardy and Mahrez stunners inflict more away-day woe on Spurs
|Arsenal appoint Barcelona´s Sanllehi as head of football relations
|Lucas was made aware of PSG back-up status - Emery
|Ribery and Muller return to Bayern Munich training
|Dembele Clasico return ´difficult´, says Barcelona´s Valverde
|Bayern not willing to meet Wagner´s current price - Rummenigge
|Tiger Woods´ daughter describes dad as the ´Messi of golf´
|Sort out Bonucci and Silva, hit the ground running – How Gattuso can avoid Montella fate
|Rummenigge accepts Heynckes´ stance on Bayern future
|De Biasi accuses Alaves of lack of ´trust´
|Gattuso looking forward to working with Suso, Kessie & Andre Silva
|Mangala to stay at Manchester City... for now
|Unsworth still in charge as Everton reportedly close in on Allardyce
|David Luiz set for assessment on troublesome knee
|Sterling can get better, insists Guardiola
|Conte urges Chelsea board to secure Courtois future
|AC Milan is paradise – Gattuso ecstatic to land ´dream´ job
|Simeone expects Gameiro to help Griezmann shine
|On current form, nobody can catch City - Klopp
|Crouch earns Stoke contract extension
|Combined XI: Donnarumma, Bonucci the only players worthy of Gattuso´s Milan generation
|I didn´t suspect anything – Montella surprised by AC Milan sacking
|I´ll fight 100 per cent for Wilshere if I think he should stay, says Wenger
|Mourinho impressed by Silva and ´unusual´ Watford
|Wenger certain Ozil, Sanchez not leaving in January
|Saudi Arabia appoint former Chile coach Pizzi
|Shanghai Shenhua not ruling out Tevez extension
|Young expects ´tough´ test at Watford
|There was no problem – Mane explains Klopp exchange
|Tebas eyes VAR after Messi goal error
|I could never desert a possible call – Buffon open to Italy return
|QPR 2 Brentford 2: Smith, Freeman strike in injury time to earn dramatic draw
|Roma striker Defrel suffers ´severe trauma´ to left kneecap
|Benitez frustrated by frugal Newcastle spending
|Man Utd have to channel Ferguson´s sides and ´stick with´ City - Robson
|I don´t like how they play! - Argentina boss Sampaoli no fan of Germany
|Infantino vows hardline approach on racism and doping at the World Cup
|Juventus striker Higuain a doubt for Napoli after hand surgery
|Deportivo Alaves sack De Biasi after just two months
|Former Chelsea technical director Emenalo appointed to Monaco role
|Man City have become ´killers´, says in-form Sterling
|Pochettino welcomes Lamela back from injury hell
|Kane hails Southgate´s attacking philosophy
|Bale agent hits out at ´trash´ stories in Spanish media
|Sevilla boss Berizzo to undergo prostate cancer surgery
|Dortmund lose Gotze for six weeks
|Sacked Montella hopes Gattuso fares better at AC Milan
|Lukaku facing no action over Bong clash
|Sassuolo replace boss Bucchi with Iachini
|Bale to return when Real Madrid host Fuenlabrada
|Clearly I failed - Montella accepts AC Milan departure
|Watzke tells Bosz to ´turn every stone´ in Dortmund revival bid
|God took his time but never forgot – Bacca reacts to Montella sacking
|Pastore considering PSG future
|Gattuso takes charge after AC Milan sack Montella
|Marotta dismisses need for big Dybala buyout clause
|Dembele targets squad training return in two weeks
|Conte ´worried´ by City as January transfer window approaches
|Klopp would rather quit than time-waste
|Mbappe thought he was still playing for Monaco - Thiago Silva
|Barcelona protected with Messi release clause – Amor
|Valencia´s Guedes to undergo foot surgery
|PSG boss Emery lauds ´great´ Mbappe after Monaco return
|Rangnick extends Leipzig deal despite Everton links