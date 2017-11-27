Sassuolo replace boss Bucchi with Iachini

Vincenzo Montella was not the only Serie A head coach to find himself out of a job on Monday after Sassuolo sacked boss Cristian Bucchi.

Former Sampdoria and Palermo coach Giuseppe Iachini has been brought in as Bucchi's replacement and will address the media on Tuesday.

Iachini has not held a senior post since being dismissed by Udinese in October 2016.

Sassuolo lie 16th in Serie A and Saturday's 2-0 home defeat to Verona was their fourth loss in their past five outings.

Bucchi was appointed by Sassuolo in June after Eusebio Di Francesco became Roma boss.

Di Francesco led the club to Serie A for the first time in their history in 2013 and they secured a sixth-place finish in 2015-16 to qualify for the Europa League.

In a club statement, Bucchi was thanked for "the professionalism and passion shown in Sassuolo in recent months".

Montella's only win in his final four Serie A games in charge of Milan came courtesy of a 2-0 win at Sassuolo, with Alessio Romagnoli and Suso getting the goals.