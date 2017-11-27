Rangnick extends Leipzig deal despite Everton links

RB Leipzig sporting director Ralf Rangnick has extended his contract until 2021, the Bundesliga club have announced.

Rangnick has been instrumental in Leipzig's rise to prominence in recent seasons, having joined the club in 2012.

Although his contract had not been set to expire until 2019, former Schalke and Stuttgart head coach Rangnick had been linked with the vacant managerial position at Premier League strugglers Everton, where he had an interview in 2013 before Roberto Martinez took charge.

Nevertheless, Leipzig have now moved to secure the future of the 59-year-old, who briefly took over as the club's coach during the 2015-16 campaign before employing current boss Ralph Hasenhuttl.

#RBL director of football Oliver #Mintzlaff: "We're very happy to extend Ralf #Rangnick's contract. He's the motor of this club and will be key in our ongoing development." #DieRotenBullen pic.twitter.com/N672AAxI5g — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) November 26, 2017

"I am glad that my future lies in this great club, which has made a fantastic development and whose path, in my view, is far from over," Rangnick told Leipzig's website.

"After exciting years of development, we have established ourselves in the Bundesliga and play a good role in our first international participation.

"The decision to extend my contract prematurely is also a commitment to this beautiful city, in which I feel very comfortable."

Leipzig currently sit second in the Bundesliga, three points behind Bayern Munich, and still stand a chance of progressing to the Champions League knockout stages.