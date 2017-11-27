QPR 2 Brentford 2: Smith, Freeman strike in injury time to earn dramatic draw

Matt Smith and Luke Freeman both scored in injury time as QPR earned a dramatic 2-2 draw in Monday's west London derby against Brentford.

It had appeared as though Lasse Vibe's double had put Brentford on course for a routine three points at Loftus Road, but the Bees imploded at the death as the hosts earned a scarcely believable point.

Sergi Canos' long-range effort had tested Alex Smithies and Yoann Barbet put a free-kick just wide in a first half in which Brentford created the better chances.

The breakthrough came in the 52nd minute with Vibe's first goal since the last day of last season, the Danish striker controlling Nico Yennaris' pass in the area, spinning on the spot and smashing home.

Vibe had seemingly wrapped up the points when finished Romaine Sawyers' cut-back from the right byline nine minutes from time.

But Daniel Bentley's poor punch allowed Smith to head home in the 93rd minute, and incredibly Freeman bundled in after a bout of pin-ball to level the match shortly after.

Brentford move up a place to 14th with a point, while QPR stay 16th.