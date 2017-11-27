Pochettino welcomes Lamela back from injury hell

Mauricio Pochettino sought to temper expectations around Erik Lamela after confirming the Tottenham winger's injury nightmare is set to end in Tuesday's Premier League match at Leicester City.
Argentina international Lamela has not featured for Spurs' first-team since last season's EFL Cup tie against Liverpool and has since undergone surgery on both hips.
He turned out for the club's Under-23 side against Chelsea earlier this month and Pochettino confirmed Lamela, whose partner gave birth to a son on Saturday, is in contention for the trip to the King Power Stadium.
"It's very good news because he is in contention for tomorrow," the Tottenham manager told a pre-match news conference.
"It's because after training today he felt good and said, 'Okay, I am ready to move on and be available if you want'.
"I think it's important because we have a very busy schedule ahead. Always to have Erik available to help the team is so important.
"Yes, Saturday his girlfriend had a baby. Fantastic news for him and more good news for him after one year out."
Mauricio delivers the latest on @ErikLamela ahead of tomorrow's @premierleague clash with @LCFC. pic.twitter.com/I5iVFnQnz9— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 27, 2017
Asked whether Lamela's return would boost a Tottenham side on a run of one win from their past four attempts in the Premier League, Pochettino replied: "After one year we need to stay calm with him. He's so important for the team because he's one player more with different qualities to help the team in different situations during the game.
"It's true we cannot expect too much now, only to be happy. We trusted in our medical staff and him that he's a very competitive player, always focused on his recovery.
"It's true that after a year it's difficult for a player to be fit and find the feelings in the competition when it's an injury for long term."
Pochettino confirmed Danny Rose will return for the Leicester clash having again been left out of Tottenham's matchday 18 for Saturday's 1-1 draw against West Brom.
England left-back Rose was not part of the squad for the 2-0 north London derby loss to Arsenal but returned as Borussia Dortmund were dispatched 2-1 in the Champions League last week.
"He understands perfectly that we are caring for him," said Pochettino, who has frequently played down the notion of a rift with Rose over the past week.
"I think he played in Dortmund and now he needs to build up. He's getting better and better every week.
"Always it's my decision, not only with Danny but with everyone. It's about caring for them first of all, to try to perform in the level that we want and to benefit them.
"He was training during the week and now he's available for tomorrow again."
Midfielder Harry Winks will be monitored by Spurs as he tries to shake off an illness, while Toby Alderweireld (hamstring) and Victor Wanyama (knee) remain sidelined.
|Infantino vows hardline approach on racism and doping at the World Cup
|Juventus striker Higuain a doubt for Napoli after hand surgery
|Deportivo Alaves sack De Biasi after just two months
|Former Chelsea technical director Emenalo appointed to Monaco role
|Man City have become ´killers´, says in-form Sterling
|Pochettino welcomes Lamela back from injury hell
|Kane hails Southgate´s attacking philosophy
|Bale agent hits out at ´trash´ stories in Spanish media
|Sevilla boss Berizzo to undergo prostate cancer surgery
|Dortmund lose Gotze for six weeks
|Sacked Montella hopes Gattuso fares better at AC Milan
|Lukaku facing no action over Bong clash
|Sassuolo replace boss Bucchi with Iachini
|Bale to return when Real Madrid host Fuenlabrada
|Clearly I failed - Montella accepts AC Milan departure
|Watzke tells Bosz to ´turn every stone´ in Dortmund revival bid
|God took his time but never forgot – Bacca reacts to Montella sacking
|Pastore considering PSG future
|Gattuso takes charge after AC Milan sack Montella
|Marotta dismisses need for big Dybala buyout clause
|Dembele targets squad training return in two weeks
|Conte ´worried´ by City as January transfer window approaches
|Klopp would rather quit than time-waste
|Mbappe thought he was still playing for Monaco - Thiago Silva
|Barcelona protected with Messi release clause – Amor
|Valencia´s Guedes to undergo foot surgery
|PSG boss Emery lauds ´great´ Mbappe after Monaco return
|Rangnick extends Leipzig deal despite Everton links
|Valverde, Alba and Busquets united in dismay over ´clear´ Messi goal
|Allegri eagerly awaiting Napoli clash after comfortable Juve win
|Monaco 1 Paris Saint-Germain 2: Cavani & Neymar bail out wayward Mbappe
|Valencia 1 Barcelona 1: Alba saves Barca after officials deny certain Messi goal
|Juventus 3 Crotone 0: Bianconeri warm up for Napoli clash with routine win
|Maybe Arsene will say that is a penalty - Guardiola hits back at Wenger after Sterling jibe
|Vermaelen to make first Barca league start in 22 months
|Dyche ´raging´ over Arsenal´s stoppage-time penalty
|Ozil to miss Arsenal´s midweek Huddersfield match, Wenger says
|Huddersfield Town 1 Manchester City 2: Late Sterling goal sets new away wins record
|Milan controlled Torino from start to finish - Montella
|Pardew in talks over ´attractive´ West Brom job
|Arsenal´s stoppage-time winner a ´clear penalty´ - Wenger
|Unsworth apologises for ´unacceptable´ Everton display
|Udinese 0 Napoli 1: Jorginho strike reclaims top spot
|Burnley 0 Arsenal 1: Sanchez penalty drives stoppage-time dagger through Clarets´ hearts
|AC Milan 0 Torino 0: Pressure on Montella intensifies after dour draw
|Southampton 4 Everton 1: Sigurdsson stunner fails to save woeful Toffees
|Nottingham Forest 0 Cardiff City 2: Ward stunner helps continue Bluebirds´ run
|Ozil to miss Burnley game through illness
|Concussed James ´didn´t even know the score at half-time´
|Benitez calls for unity as Newcastle decline continues
|Inter triumph a warning to title rivals, says Candreva
|Adelaide United 2 Western Sydney Wanderers 0: Kitto at the double
|Schalke found a way back from ´hell´ – Tedesco
|In-form Salah crucial to Liverpool success, says Mignolet
|Willian: It was a shot, no doubt
|Ausilio: Icardi happy at Inter and not interested in Real Madrid
|It would be ´crazy´ to think about Man City, says Klopp
|Simeone impressed with Atletico´s growth after club-record LaLiga start
|I had to change tactics to combat aggressive Cagliari - Spalletti
|Heynckes plays down talk he may extend Bayern stay
|Guardiola praises ´amazing relationship´ between Aguero and Jesus
|Cagliari 1 Inter 3: Icardi scores brace to send Nerazzurri top
|Levante 0 Atletico Madrid 5: Gameiro and Griezmann shine in romp
|Bayern Munich´s Sule slams penalty call
|Watford have confidence ahead of Manchester Utd test - Silva
|Klopp laments ref obstruction in Chelsea draw
|I will not give up – Borussia Dotmund´s Bosz defiant after Ruhr derby collapse
|Championship Review: First win for Coleman, Wolves run riot
|Chelsea´s Anfield spirit delights Conte
|Henderson hails ´fantastic´ Salah after Chelsea peg back Liverpool
|Anything can happen - Zidane open to January signings
|Mourinho steers clear of debate over Lukaku corner controversy
|Borussia Monchengladbach 2 Bayern Munich 1: Hazard & Ginter halt Heynckes´ winning run
|Liverpool 1 Chelsea 1: Willian´s stroke of luck denies Salah his moment
|Benteke made the difference, hails Hodgson
|Zidane certain Real Madrid will get better after nervous Malaga victory
|Clement upbeat despite dour Bournemouth draw
|Hughton: United winner should not have stood
|Carrick will have option to coach at United - Mourinho
|Early West Brom goal leaves Pochettino frustrated
|Messi buy-out clause should prevent Neymar repeat - Valverde
|Brighton deserved more, concedes Mourinho
|Tottenham not good enough in West Brom draw, says Kane
|Messi 2021: Barcelona hero set to emulate Maldini, Giggs and Totti as one-club man
|Real Madrid 3 Malaga 2: Ronaldo settles Bernabeu thriller
|Crystal Palace 2 Stoke City 1: Late Sakho strike seals comeback victory
|Tottenham 1 West Brom 1: Kane grabs a point as Spurs lose more ground
|Manchester United 1 Brighton and Hove Albion 0: Unfortunate Dunk own goal sinks Seagulls
|Newcastle United 0 Watford 3: Concerns growing for Benitez after alarming defeat
|Swansea City 0 Bournemouth 0: Clement´s men end losing streak but remain in bottom three
|Borussia Dortmund 4 Schalke 4: Pressure mounts on Bosz after dramatic Ruhr derby
|This is my home - Messi wants to end career at Barcelona
|Rose axed from Tottenham squad once more
|Mertens admits ´I think about Barcelona´
|We can win everything - De Bruyne confident of conquering all fronts
|Klopp ready to utilise his squad players
|Messi 2021: The best goals of the superstar´s sensational Barcelona career
|A-League Review: Ugly clash mars Sydney victory
|Messi 2021: A remarkable Barcelona career in Opta numbers
|Juventus are not in trouble – Allegri
|Urawa Red Diamonds 1 Al-Hilal 0 (2-1 agg): Rafael strike secures AFC Champions League glory
|Lionel Messi signs new Barcelona deal with US$835 million buyout clause
|Messi signs new Barca deal with €700m buyout clause
|Messi wants Milan giants back in the Champions League
|Pochettino massive to me, says Alli
|Juve to complete €46m deal for Costa
|Guardiola more ´logical´ for Man United than Mourinho – Cantona
|Messi has ´no doubt´ about Real Madrid´s Champions League chances
|Klopp quashes Conte´s recovery complaints
|Hoeness believes in Bayern´s ´new spirit´
|Mourinho slams Mkhitaryan for disappearing during Manchester United games