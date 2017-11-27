Marotta dismisses need for big Dybala buyout clause

Juventus chief executive Giuseppe Marotta claims the club does need not to follow the example of Barcelona and will not insert a huge buyout clause in the contract of Paulo Dybala.
Intended to ward off any unwanted interest in a prized asset, what appeared to be a prohibitively expense release clause of €222million did not prevent Paris Saint-Germain from sensationally luring Neymar away from Barca in August.
The Liga giants have responded by increasing Lionel Messi's buyout clause to €700m in the latest deal signed by the star forward on Saturday.
Dybala has been linked with a move to join Messi at Camp Nou and may also find himself the subject from other heavyweight clubs across Europe.
But Marotta, when asked about the future of the 24-year-old former Palermo star, feels the Scudetto holders would not benefit from following a similar strategy to Barca.
"I am against the [release] clauses, because when a player wants to leave, he does everything to achieve that goal and breaks that fundamental trust [necessary so that] the relationship can continue," he told Mediaset Premium.
