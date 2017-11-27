Related

Article

Marotta dismisses need for big Dybala buyout clause

27 November 2017 10:53

Juventus chief executive Giuseppe Marotta claims the club does need not to follow the example of Barcelona and will not insert a huge buyout clause in the contract of Paulo Dybala.

Intended to ward off any unwanted interest in a prized asset, what appeared to be a prohibitively expense release clause of €222million did not prevent Paris Saint-Germain from sensationally luring Neymar away from Barca in August.

The Liga giants have responded by increasing Lionel Messi's buyout clause to €700m in the latest deal signed by the star forward on Saturday.

Dybala has been linked with a move to join Messi at Camp Nou and may also find himself the subject from other heavyweight clubs across Europe.

But Marotta, when asked about the future of the 24-year-old former Palermo star, feels the Scudetto holders would not benefit from following a similar strategy to Barca.

"I am against the [release] clauses, because when a player wants to leave, he does everything to achieve that goal and breaks that fundamental trust [necessary so that] the relationship can continue," he told Mediaset Premium.

Sponsored links

Monday 27 November

11:26 Pastore considering PSG future
10:59 Gattuso takes charge after AC Milan sack Montella
10:53 Marotta dismisses need for big Dybala buyout clause
10:41 Dembele targets squad training return in two weeks
09:23 Conte ´worried´ by City as January transfer window approaches
09:00 Klopp would rather quit than time-waste
06:16 Mbappe thought he was still playing for Monaco - Thiago Silva
01:37 Barcelona protected with Messi release clause – Amor
01:36 Valencia´s Guedes to undergo foot surgery
01:06 PSG boss Emery lauds ´great´ Mbappe after Monaco return
00:28 Rangnick extends Leipzig deal despite Everton links

Sunday 26 November

23:55 Valverde, Alba and Busquets united in dismay over ´clear´ Messi goal
23:44 Allegri eagerly awaiting Napoli clash after comfortable Juve win
22:59 Monaco 1 Paris Saint-Germain 2: Cavani & Neymar bail out wayward Mbappe
22:44 Valencia 1 Barcelona 1: Alba saves Barca after officials deny certain Messi goal
22:38 Juventus 3 Crotone 0: Bianconeri warm up for Napoli clash with routine win
21:28 Maybe Arsene will say that is a penalty - Guardiola hits back at Wenger after Sterling jibe
20:15 Vermaelen to make first Barca league start in 22 months
19:38 Dyche ´raging´ over Arsenal´s stoppage-time penalty
19:23 Ozil to miss Arsenal´s midweek Huddersfield match, Wenger says
18:54 Huddersfield Town 1 Manchester City 2: Late Sterling goal sets new away wins record
18:44 Milan controlled Torino from start to finish - Montella
18:22 Pardew in talks over ´attractive´ West Brom job
18:10 Arsenal´s stoppage-time winner a ´clear penalty´ - Wenger
17:50 Unsworth apologises for ´unacceptable´ Everton display
17:09 Udinese 0 Napoli 1: Jorginho strike reclaims top spot
17:06 Burnley 0 Arsenal 1: Sanchez penalty drives stoppage-time dagger through Clarets´ hearts
16:59 AC Milan 0 Torino 0: Pressure on Montella intensifies after dour draw
16:23 Southampton 4 Everton 1: Sigurdsson stunner fails to save woeful Toffees
16:08 Nottingham Forest 0 Cardiff City 2: Ward stunner helps continue Bluebirds´ run
14:27 Ozil to miss Burnley game through illness
14:23 Concussed James ´didn´t even know the score at half-time´
12:50 Benitez calls for unity as Newcastle decline continues
11:53 Inter triumph a warning to title rivals, says Candreva
11:31 Adelaide United 2 Western Sydney Wanderers 0: Kitto at the double
10:40 Schalke found a way back from ´hell´ – Tedesco
09:57 In-form Salah crucial to Liverpool success, says Mignolet
03:58 Willian: It was a shot, no doubt
01:58 Ausilio: Icardi happy at Inter and not interested in Real Madrid
01:54 It would be ´crazy´ to think about Man City, says Klopp
00:21 Simeone impressed with Atletico´s growth after club-record LaLiga start

Saturday 25 November

23:43 I had to change tactics to combat aggressive Cagliari - Spalletti
23:33 Heynckes plays down talk he may extend Bayern stay
23:30 Guardiola praises ´amazing relationship´ between Aguero and Jesus
22:42 Cagliari 1 Inter 3: Icardi scores brace to send Nerazzurri top
22:33 Levante 0 Atletico Madrid 5: Gameiro and Griezmann shine in romp
22:11 Bayern Munich´s Sule slams penalty call
21:48 Watford have confidence ahead of Manchester Utd test - Silva
21:46 Klopp laments ref obstruction in Chelsea draw
21:34 I will not give up – Borussia Dotmund´s Bosz defiant after Ruhr derby collapse
21:33 Championship Review: First win for Coleman, Wolves run riot
21:28 Chelsea´s Anfield spirit delights Conte
21:10 Henderson hails ´fantastic´ Salah after Chelsea peg back Liverpool
21:09 Anything can happen - Zidane open to January signings
20:50 Mourinho steers clear of debate over Lukaku corner controversy
20:34 Borussia Monchengladbach 2 Bayern Munich 1: Hazard & Ginter halt Heynckes´ winning run
20:26 Liverpool 1 Chelsea 1: Willian´s stroke of luck denies Salah his moment
20:03 Benteke made the difference, hails Hodgson
19:57 Zidane certain Real Madrid will get better after nervous Malaga victory
19:41 Clement upbeat despite dour Bournemouth draw
19:34 Hughton: United winner should not have stood
19:33 Carrick will have option to coach at United - Mourinho
19:17 Early West Brom goal leaves Pochettino frustrated
19:02 Messi buy-out clause should prevent Neymar repeat - Valverde
18:44 Brighton deserved more, concedes Mourinho
18:42 Tottenham not good enough in West Brom draw, says Kane
18:32 Messi 2021: Barcelona hero set to emulate Maldini, Giggs and Totti as one-club man
18:10 Real Madrid 3 Malaga 2: Ronaldo settles Bernabeu thriller
18:09 Crystal Palace 2 Stoke City 1: Late Sakho strike seals comeback victory
17:56 Tottenham 1 West Brom 1: Kane grabs a point as Spurs lose more ground
17:55 Manchester United 1 Brighton and Hove Albion 0: Unfortunate Dunk own goal sinks Seagulls
17:55 Newcastle United 0 Watford 3: Concerns growing for Benitez after alarming defeat
17:54 Swansea City 0 Bournemouth 0: Clement´s men end losing streak but remain in bottom three
17:36 Borussia Dortmund 4 Schalke 4: Pressure mounts on Bosz after dramatic Ruhr derby
15:49 This is my home - Messi wants to end career at Barcelona
15:35 Rose axed from Tottenham squad once more
15:06 Mertens admits ´I think about Barcelona´
14:36 We can win everything - De Bruyne confident of conquering all fronts
14:20 Klopp ready to utilise his squad players
14:14 Messi 2021: The best goals of the superstar´s sensational Barcelona career
14:04 A-League Review: Ugly clash mars Sydney victory
13:50 Messi 2021: A remarkable Barcelona career in Opta numbers
13:29 Juventus are not in trouble – Allegri
13:20 Urawa Red Diamonds 1 Al-Hilal 0 (2-1 agg): Rafael strike secures AFC Champions League glory
13:15 Lionel Messi signs new Barcelona deal with US$835 million buyout clause
12:12 Messi signs new Barca deal with €700m buyout clause
11:57 Messi wants Milan giants back in the Champions League
11:05 Pochettino massive to me, says Alli
10:27 Juve to complete €46m deal for Costa
05:11 Guardiola more ´logical´ for Man United than Mourinho – Cantona
03:12 Messi has ´no doubt´ about Real Madrid´s Champions League chances
01:44 Klopp quashes Conte´s recovery complaints
01:27 Hoeness believes in Bayern´s ´new spirit´
00:42 Mourinho slams Mkhitaryan for disappearing during Manchester United games

Serie A table

# Team MP D P
1 Napoli 14 +26 38
2 Internazionale 14 +18 36
3 Juventus 14 +26 34
4 Roma 13 +15 31
5 Lazio 13 +18 29

Facebook