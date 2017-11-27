Kane hails Southgate´s attacking philosophy

Harry Kane feels England coach Gareth Southgate is "starting to impress his philosophy" upon the team ahead of the World Cup in Russia.

Southgate took charge when Sam Allardyce, Roy Hodgson's successor, was caught in a newspaper sting making inappropriate remarks regarding transfer regulations, prompting him to step down after just one match in charge.

England qualified convincingly for the World Cup under the former Crystal Palace, Aston Villa and Middlesbrough player, winning their group by eight points from second-placed Slovakia.

Before taking charge of the senior team, Southgate coached England's Under-21s, where he first came into contact with Kane, and the Tottenham striker has been impressed by the work of his national team boss at both levels.

"Gareth's great, I worked with him at the U-21s as well, so we have a good understanding. The players are getting behind him now and he's starting to impress his philosophy on to us," Kane told FIFA.com.

"He's brave – he tries to press, plays attacking football. I think he's done really well since he's come into the job."