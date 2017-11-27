Dortmund lose Gotze for six weeks

Borussia Dortmund's Mario Gotze will be out for six weeks after suffering an ankle injury in Saturday's 4-4 Ruhr derby draw against Schalke.

Gotze scored Dortmund's third goal as they raced into 4-0 lead after just 25 minutes of the Bundesliga clash at Signal Iduna Park.

But the Germany international had to be replaced by Gonzalo Castro in the 78th minute as Schalke came roaring back to earn a point away to their bitter local rivals.

Dortmund announced on Twitter that Gotze will be sidelined "due to a ligament tear in the upper and lower right ankle for six weeks".