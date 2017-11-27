Deportivo Alaves sack De Biasi after just two months

Gianni De Biasi has been sacked as Deportivo Alaves head coach after just two months in the role.

The 61-year-old took over on a deal until the end of the season in September, after Luis Zubeldia paid the price for four straight LaLiga defeats.

However, Alaves have continued to toil under De Biasi's stewardship, and they sit bottom of the table with just six points from 13 matches.

Consequently, the former Albania boss was dismissed on Monday with Javier Cabello taking over on a temporary basis, having done the same when Zubeldia was sacked.

COMUNICADO | Gianni de Biasi deja de ser entrenador del Deportivo Alavés: https://t.co/Wx8j0kShUQ pic.twitter.com/Ii5oTJtVhO — Deportivo Alavés (@Alaves) November 27, 2017

A statement from Alaves read: "[Alaves] has decided to terminate the contract of Gianni De Biasi after the last results obtained in LaLiga.

"For the moment, Javier Cabello will be in charge of leading the squad.

"We thank Gianni De Biasi for the work done in this period and we wish him the best of luck in his professional future."