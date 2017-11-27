Dembele targets squad training return in two weeks

Ousmane Dembele hopes to be back training with the Barcelona squad in two weeks as he continues his recovery from injury.

The France forward ruptured his left thigh tendon in September, just weeks after joining the Liga giants for £96million from Borussia Dortmund.

The 20-year-old was back visiting his old side Rennes at the weekend.

And, in a video posted by Canal Plus, the youngster told employees of the Ligue 1 side that he expects to step up his rehabilitation further early next month.

"It's okay, two more weeks I think," he said.

"And after [that] I go [to train] with the group."

Despite losing Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain in August, Barca have coped well in Dembele's absence, Ernesto Valverde leading the team to top spot in LaLiga, four points clear of second-placed Valencia.

If his recovery remains on schedule, Dembele could be available for the first Clasico of the Liga season against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on December 23.