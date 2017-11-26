Related

Article

Willian: It was a shot, no doubt

26 November 2017 03:58

Chelsea attacker Willian insisted his equaliser against Liverpool was a shot after he salvaged a point for his team at Anfield on Saturday.

Mohamed Salah put Liverpool ahead in the 65th minute, but Willian ensured Antonio Conte's men left with a 1-1 draw.

The Brazilian appeared to be aiming a cross to the back post, only for the ball to loop over Simon Mignolet and into the net.

Asked about his goal by Chelsea TV, a laughing Willian said: "For sure, it was a shot, no doubt."

Again completing his answer with a laugh, the 29-year-old added: "Some people ask, 'You want to cross or you want to shoot?' I said, 'Shoot, of course. Too much quality'."

The result kept Chelsea in third in the Premier League, but they are eight points behind leaders Manchester City – who visit Huddersfield Town on Sunday.

Willian was delighted to find the back of the net for Chelsea, saying: "I'm happy to score this beautiful goal. In this kind of game, it's important to score goals.

"Now we have to carry on and stick together in this moment because we want to win every game."

Sponsored links

Sunday 26 November

03:58 Willian: It was a shot, no doubt
01:58 Ausilio: Icardi happy at Inter and not interested in Real Madrid
01:54 It would be ´crazy´ to think about Man City, says Klopp
00:21 Simeone impressed with Atletico´s growth after club-record LaLiga start

Saturday 25 November

23:43 I had to change tactics to combat aggressive Cagliari - Spalletti
23:33 Heynckes plays down talk he may extend Bayern stay
23:30 Guardiola praises ´amazing relationship´ between Aguero and Jesus
22:42 Cagliari 1 Inter 3: Icardi scores brace to send Nerazzurri top
22:33 Levante 0 Atletico Madrid 5: Gameiro and Griezmann shine in romp
22:11 Bayern Munich´s Sule slams penalty call
21:48 Watford have confidence ahead of Manchester Utd test - Silva
21:46 Klopp laments ref obstruction in Chelsea draw
21:34 I will not give up – Borussia Dotmund´s Bosz defiant after Ruhr derby collapse
21:33 Championship Review: First win for Coleman, Wolves run riot
21:28 Chelsea´s Anfield spirit delights Conte
21:10 Henderson hails ´fantastic´ Salah after Chelsea peg back Liverpool
21:09 Anything can happen - Zidane open to January signings
20:50 Mourinho steers clear of debate over Lukaku corner controversy
20:34 Borussia Monchengladbach 2 Bayern Munich 1: Hazard & Ginter halt Heynckes´ winning run
20:26 Liverpool 1 Chelsea 1: Willian´s stroke of luck denies Salah his moment
20:03 Benteke made the difference, hails Hodgson
19:57 Zidane certain Real Madrid will get better after nervous Malaga victory
19:41 Clement upbeat despite dour Bournemouth draw
19:34 Hughton: United winner should not have stood
19:33 Carrick will have option to coach at United - Mourinho
19:17 Early West Brom goal leaves Pochettino frustrated
19:02 Messi buy-out clause should prevent Neymar repeat - Valverde
18:44 Brighton deserved more, concedes Mourinho
18:42 Tottenham not good enough in West Brom draw, says Kane
18:32 Messi 2021: Barcelona hero set to emulate Maldini, Giggs and Totti as one-club man
18:10 Real Madrid 3 Malaga 2: Ronaldo settles Bernabeu thriller
18:09 Crystal Palace 2 Stoke City 1: Late Sakho strike seals comeback victory
17:56 Tottenham 1 West Brom 1: Kane grabs a point as Spurs lose more ground
17:55 Manchester United 1 Brighton and Hove Albion 0: Unfortunate Dunk own goal sinks Seagulls
17:55 Newcastle United 0 Watford 3: Concerns growing for Benitez after alarming defeat
17:54 Swansea City 0 Bournemouth 0: Clement´s men end losing streak but remain in bottom three
17:36 Borussia Dortmund 4 Schalke 4: Pressure mounts on Bosz after dramatic Ruhr derby
15:49 This is my home - Messi wants to end career at Barcelona
15:35 Rose axed from Tottenham squad once more
15:06 Mertens admits ´I think about Barcelona´
14:36 We can win everything - De Bruyne confident of conquering all fronts
14:20 Klopp ready to utilise his squad players
14:14 Messi 2021: The best goals of the superstar´s sensational Barcelona career
14:04 A-League Review: Ugly clash mars Sydney victory
13:50 Messi 2021: A remarkable Barcelona career in Opta numbers
13:29 Juventus are not in trouble – Allegri
13:20 Urawa Red Diamonds 1 Al-Hilal 0 (2-1 agg): Rafael strike secures AFC Champions League glory
13:15 Lionel Messi signs new Barcelona deal with US$835 million buyout clause
12:12 Messi signs new Barca deal with €700m buyout clause
11:57 Messi wants Milan giants back in the Champions League
11:05 Pochettino massive to me, says Alli
10:27 Juve to complete €46m deal for Costa
05:11 Guardiola more ´logical´ for Man United than Mourinho – Cantona
03:12 Messi has ´no doubt´ about Real Madrid´s Champions League chances
01:44 Klopp quashes Conte´s recovery complaints
01:27 Hoeness believes in Bayern´s ´new spirit´
00:42 Mourinho slams Mkhitaryan for disappearing during Manchester United games

Friday 24 November

23:53 Hart hails West Ham fight under Moyes
23:30 Conte calls for clarity from Chelsea on Courtois deal
22:53 West Ham 1 Leicester City 1: Kouyate gets Moyes up and running
21:29 Manchester United midfielder Carrick undergoes heart procedure
20:40 Manchester City youngster Bytyqi retires with heart condition
20:08 Salah could become the Premier League´s greatest African star - Lauren
20:01 Lauren reserves judgement on Man City´s invincible credentials
19:22 Bayern boss Heynckes slams ´insanity´ of Champions League ticket prices
19:13 Messi hails Barcelona team-mates after European Golden Shoe triumph
19:07 Napoli´s Hamsik saves space for a Serie A title-winning tattoo
18:49 Jardim urges quick Monaco response to Champions League woe
18:39 You always have a chance - Wagner hopeful of Man City scalp
18:21 Chelsea´s tough title defence was to be expected - Klopp
18:01 Neymar and Cavani bound by common goal at PSG
17:40 Simeone: Everything seems better when Atletico win
17:04 Injuries not to blame for Real Madrid LaLiga position - Zidane
16:56 Icardi could stay at Inter forever, says Spalletti
16:49 Former England star Owen finishes second on horse racing debut
16:42 Emery backs Mbappe to shine on Monaco return
16:14 Robben-less Heynckes handed timely Coman boost
16:05 Guardiola not complacent ahead of Huddersfield clash
15:30 Salah not Liverpool´s only threat, insists Conte
15:18 Klopp trusts Moreno ´100 per cent´ despite Sevilla shocker
15:08 No excuses for Conte despite Chelsea´s travel trouble
14:42 Salah has nothing to prove in Chelsea reunion, says Klopp
14:33 Bale return could be imminent - Zidane
14:11 Megson´s interim role is no audition as he awaits permanent West Brom boss
14:04 Bosz has derby focus despite Dortmund criticism
14:02 Kaka predicts bright future for Milan´s Silva
13:36 Messi equals Ronaldo with fourth European Golden Shoe
13:32 Mourinho fears Fellaini exit amid Arsenal, PSG links
13:11 I don´t know what you want - Mourinho blasts Man United critics
12:57 Mourinho protecting Pogba and Ibrahimovic as they prepare for Brighton
12:48 Stoke to offer Crouch fresh deal
12:05 Del Piero expects Juventus and Dybala to rediscover top form
12:00 Melbourne City 1 Perth Glory 3: Ten-man hosts pay the penalty
10:58 Moyes wants greater ref protection for Carroll
10:04 Unsworth questions players´ commitment after Atalanta embarrassment
10:00 PSG prepare for Monaco with order restored and European dominance in mind
10:00 Who, what, when and where? – All you need to know about the 2018 World Cup draw
09:37 Wenger calms Welbeck injury fears after planned substitution
09:07 Kaka unsure over playing future amid Milan directorship offer
09:00 Monaco v Paris Saint-Germain: The Opta facts as Mbappe returns with Neymar in tow
05:35 Griezmann happy at Atletico, says Koke
03:28 Ronaldo will deliver when needed for Madrid – Alonso
01:14 Rodrigo commits to Valencia until 2022
00:55 Domestic bliss? Montella targets Serie A resurgence after Europa League success
00:48 Rooney stands by Unsworth after Everton humiliation
00:45 He deserved more chances – Hazard hails ´top player´ Salah

Premier League table

# Team MP D P
1 Manchester City 12 +33 34
2 Manchester United 13 +22 29
3 Chelsea 13 +13 26
4 Tottenham Hotspur 13 +11 24
5 Liverpool 13 +7 23
6 Arsenal 12 +6 22
7 Burnley 12 +3 22
8 Watford 13 +1 21
9 Brighton & Hov… 13 -1 16
10 Huddersfield Town 12 -9 15
11 Leicester City 13 -2 14
12 AFC Bournemouth 13 -3 14
13 Newcastle United 13 -6 14
14 Southampton 12 -5 13
15 Stoke City 13 -10 13
16 Everton 12 -12 12
17 West Bromwich … 13 -9 11
18 West Ham United 13 -14 10
19 Swansea City 13 -8 9
20 Crystal Palace 13 -17 8

Facebook