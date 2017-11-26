Valencia 1 Barcelona 1: Alba saves Barca after officials deny certain Messi goal

Jordi Alba scored late on against his former club to salvage a 1-1 draw for Barcelona in Sunday's top-of-the-table clash against Valencia, but the match was marred by a hugely controversial decision to not allow a first-half Lionel Messi goal.
Messi tried his luck with a first-time effort on the edge of the area after half an hour and goalkeeper Neto fumbled the shot, resulting in the ball crossing the line by about a yard, but referee Ignacio Iglesias Villanueva and his officials failed to spot it, effectively costing Barca two points.
Ernesto Valverde's men produced what was arguably one of their best halves of football so far this season in the first period, as they quickly got to grips with Valencia's intense style and asserted their dominance at Mestalla.
The officials took centre stage with their howler, though, before Barca's misery worsened after the break.
Valencia were significantly more threatening from an attacking perspective in the second half, resulting in Rodrigo turning home from inside the six-yard box.
Barca ensured they returned home with a point, however, as Alba made the most of a sublime Messi pass to keep the club's unbeaten start to the league season – and four-point lead over Valencia – intact, but there will be an undoubted element of frustration over the first-half controversy.
GOOOOAAAALLLLL! Jordi Alba grabs the equaliser!!!!!! #ValenciaBarça #ForcçaBarça pic.twitter.com/cFyzyk25Er— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 26, 2017
Barca looked to establish control early on by enjoying periods of keep-ball in the final third, but Valencia's aggressive pressing forced a few errors and provided some encouragement.
Ivan Rakitic was guilty of one of those mistakes, as his wayward pass back towards Thomas Vermaelen – starting in LaLiga for the first time in 22 months – was intercepted by Simone Zaza, but Samuel Umtiti made a vital last-ditch block to deny Rodrigo after he was fed by his strike partner.
Barca soon got to grips with Valencia's approach and began to dominate, but they were astonishingly denied the lead after half an hour.
Neto fumbled Messi's first-time 18-yard effort, before seeing the ball squirm through his legs and cross the line, but the officials failed to award the goal, leaving Barca apoplectic.
Valencia almost rubbed salt in the wounds by breaking down the other end on the counter-attack, with Zaza firing narrowly wide from the edge of the area.
The hosts began the second half with renewed urgency in the final third and put Barca under more of pressure, with Zaza shooting just off target again from 20 yards after good play by Goncalo Guedes.
Guedes caused trouble again just before the hour mark, running at Umtiti and skipping past him in the area, but Marc-Andre ter Stegen rushed out to block his eventual shot.
But Ter Stegen was helpless a few minutes later when Guedes found the overlapping Jose Gaya and his low cross was turned in from close range by Rodrigo.
The home fans were silenced in the 82nd minute, though, as a moment of genius from Messi ultimately provided Barca with the catalyst to salvage a result.
The Argentina star spotted the run of Alba into the area and clipped a marvellous pass into the left-back's path, and he duly provided a classy finish past the helpless Neto.
5 - Jordi Alba has been directly involved in more goals than any other defender in La Liga this season (one scored and four assisted). Rescuer. pic.twitter.com/P0874EMrBC— OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 26, 2017
Valencia enjoyed some more late pressure and Zaza smashed a volley over the crossbar for one of the final touches of the match, but it finished all-square thanks in part to Villanueva's horrendous gaffe in the first half.
KEY OPTA STATS
- Valencia have equaled their best unbeaten start after the first 13 games of a La Liga season (W9 D4), registered in 2001/02 when they won the title at the end.
- Jordi Alba has been directly involved in more goals than any other defender in La Liga this season (four - one scored and four assisted).
- Barcelona have drawn consecutive games in all competitions for the first time since December 2016.
- Lionel Messi has had a hand in 27 of Barcelona’s last 34 goals against Valencia in La Liga (20 scored and seven assisted).
- Rodrigo Moreno has scored eight goals in La Liga 2017/18, more than any other Spanish player.
- Lionel Messi has gone five games in a row without scoring in all competitions, his longest drought in 2017.
|Allegri eagerly awaiting Napoli clash after comfortable Juve win
|Monaco 1 Paris Saint-Germain 2: Cavani & Neymar bail out wayward Mbappe
|Valencia 1 Barcelona 1: Alba saves Barca after officials deny certain Messi goal
|Juventus 3 Crotone 0: Bianconeri warm up for Napoli clash with routine win
|Maybe Arsene will say that is a penalty - Guardiola hits back at Wenger after Sterling jibe
|Vermaelen to make first Barca league start in 22 months
|Dyche ´raging´ over Arsenal´s stoppage-time penalty
|Ozil to miss Arsenal´s midweek Huddersfield match, Wenger says
|Huddersfield Town 1 Manchester City 2: Late Sterling goal sets new away wins record
|Milan controlled Torino from start to finish - Montella
|Pardew in talks over ´attractive´ West Brom job
|Arsenal´s stoppage-time winner a ´clear penalty´ - Wenger
|Unsworth apologises for ´unacceptable´ Everton display
|Udinese 0 Napoli 1: Jorginho strike reclaims top spot
|Burnley 0 Arsenal 1: Sanchez penalty drives stoppage-time dagger through Clarets´ hearts
|AC Milan 0 Torino 0: Pressure on Montella intensifies after dour draw
|Southampton 4 Everton 1: Sigurdsson stunner fails to save woeful Toffees
|Nottingham Forest 0 Cardiff City 2: Ward stunner helps continue Bluebirds´ run
|Ozil to miss Burnley game through illness
|Concussed James ´didn´t even know the score at half-time´
|Benitez calls for unity as Newcastle decline continues
|Inter triumph a warning to title rivals, says Candreva
|Adelaide United 2 Western Sydney Wanderers 0: Kitto at the double
|Schalke found a way back from ´hell´ – Tedesco
|In-form Salah crucial to Liverpool success, says Mignolet
|Willian: It was a shot, no doubt
|Ausilio: Icardi happy at Inter and not interested in Real Madrid
|It would be ´crazy´ to think about Man City, says Klopp
|Simeone impressed with Atletico´s growth after club-record LaLiga start
|I had to change tactics to combat aggressive Cagliari - Spalletti
|Heynckes plays down talk he may extend Bayern stay
|Guardiola praises ´amazing relationship´ between Aguero and Jesus
|Cagliari 1 Inter 3: Icardi scores brace to send Nerazzurri top
|Levante 0 Atletico Madrid 5: Gameiro and Griezmann shine in romp
|Bayern Munich´s Sule slams penalty call
|Watford have confidence ahead of Manchester Utd test - Silva
|Klopp laments ref obstruction in Chelsea draw
|I will not give up – Borussia Dotmund´s Bosz defiant after Ruhr derby collapse
|Championship Review: First win for Coleman, Wolves run riot
|Chelsea´s Anfield spirit delights Conte
|Henderson hails ´fantastic´ Salah after Chelsea peg back Liverpool
|Anything can happen - Zidane open to January signings
|Mourinho steers clear of debate over Lukaku corner controversy
|Borussia Monchengladbach 2 Bayern Munich 1: Hazard & Ginter halt Heynckes´ winning run
|Liverpool 1 Chelsea 1: Willian´s stroke of luck denies Salah his moment
|Benteke made the difference, hails Hodgson
|Zidane certain Real Madrid will get better after nervous Malaga victory
|Clement upbeat despite dour Bournemouth draw
|Hughton: United winner should not have stood
|Carrick will have option to coach at United - Mourinho
|Early West Brom goal leaves Pochettino frustrated
|Messi buy-out clause should prevent Neymar repeat - Valverde
|Brighton deserved more, concedes Mourinho
|Tottenham not good enough in West Brom draw, says Kane
|Messi 2021: Barcelona hero set to emulate Maldini, Giggs and Totti as one-club man
|Real Madrid 3 Malaga 2: Ronaldo settles Bernabeu thriller
|Crystal Palace 2 Stoke City 1: Late Sakho strike seals comeback victory
|Tottenham 1 West Brom 1: Kane grabs a point as Spurs lose more ground
|Manchester United 1 Brighton and Hove Albion 0: Unfortunate Dunk own goal sinks Seagulls
|Newcastle United 0 Watford 3: Concerns growing for Benitez after alarming defeat
|Swansea City 0 Bournemouth 0: Clement´s men end losing streak but remain in bottom three
|Borussia Dortmund 4 Schalke 4: Pressure mounts on Bosz after dramatic Ruhr derby
|This is my home - Messi wants to end career at Barcelona
|Rose axed from Tottenham squad once more
|Mertens admits ´I think about Barcelona´
|We can win everything - De Bruyne confident of conquering all fronts
|Klopp ready to utilise his squad players
|Messi 2021: The best goals of the superstar´s sensational Barcelona career
|A-League Review: Ugly clash mars Sydney victory
|Messi 2021: A remarkable Barcelona career in Opta numbers
|Juventus are not in trouble – Allegri
|Urawa Red Diamonds 1 Al-Hilal 0 (2-1 agg): Rafael strike secures AFC Champions League glory
|Lionel Messi signs new Barcelona deal with US$835 million buyout clause
|Messi signs new Barca deal with €700m buyout clause
|Messi wants Milan giants back in the Champions League
|Pochettino massive to me, says Alli
|Juve to complete €46m deal for Costa
|Guardiola more ´logical´ for Man United than Mourinho – Cantona
|Messi has ´no doubt´ about Real Madrid´s Champions League chances
|Klopp quashes Conte´s recovery complaints
|Hoeness believes in Bayern´s ´new spirit´
|Mourinho slams Mkhitaryan for disappearing during Manchester United games
|Hart hails West Ham fight under Moyes
|Conte calls for clarity from Chelsea on Courtois deal
|West Ham 1 Leicester City 1: Kouyate gets Moyes up and running
|Manchester United midfielder Carrick undergoes heart procedure
|Manchester City youngster Bytyqi retires with heart condition
|Salah could become the Premier League´s greatest African star - Lauren
|Lauren reserves judgement on Man City´s invincible credentials
|Bayern boss Heynckes slams ´insanity´ of Champions League ticket prices
|Messi hails Barcelona team-mates after European Golden Shoe triumph
|Napoli´s Hamsik saves space for a Serie A title-winning tattoo
|Jardim urges quick Monaco response to Champions League woe
|You always have a chance - Wagner hopeful of Man City scalp
|Chelsea´s tough title defence was to be expected - Klopp
|Neymar and Cavani bound by common goal at PSG
|Simeone: Everything seems better when Atletico win
|Injuries not to blame for Real Madrid LaLiga position - Zidane
|Icardi could stay at Inter forever, says Spalletti
|Former England star Owen finishes second on horse racing debut
|Emery backs Mbappe to shine on Monaco return
|Robben-less Heynckes handed timely Coman boost
|Guardiola not complacent ahead of Huddersfield clash
|Salah not Liverpool´s only threat, insists Conte
|Klopp trusts Moreno ´100 per cent´ despite Sevilla shocker
|No excuses for Conte despite Chelsea´s travel trouble
|Salah has nothing to prove in Chelsea reunion, says Klopp
|Bale return could be imminent - Zidane
|Megson´s interim role is no audition as he awaits permanent West Brom boss
|Bosz has derby focus despite Dortmund criticism
|Kaka predicts bright future for Milan´s Silva
|Messi equals Ronaldo with fourth European Golden Shoe
|Mourinho fears Fellaini exit amid Arsenal, PSG links
|I don´t know what you want - Mourinho blasts Man United critics
|Mourinho protecting Pogba and Ibrahimovic as they prepare for Brighton
|Stoke to offer Crouch fresh deal
|Del Piero expects Juventus and Dybala to rediscover top form
|Melbourne City 1 Perth Glory 3: Ten-man hosts pay the penalty
|Moyes wants greater ref protection for Carroll
|Unsworth questions players´ commitment after Atalanta embarrassment
|PSG prepare for Monaco with order restored and European dominance in mind
|Who, what, when and where? – All you need to know about the 2018 World Cup draw
|Wenger calms Welbeck injury fears after planned substitution
|Kaka unsure over playing future amid Milan directorship offer
|Monaco v Paris Saint-Germain: The Opta facts as Mbappe returns with Neymar in tow
|Griezmann happy at Atletico, says Koke
|Ronaldo will deliver when needed for Madrid – Alonso
|Rodrigo commits to Valencia until 2022
|Domestic bliss? Montella targets Serie A resurgence after Europa League success
|Rooney stands by Unsworth after Everton humiliation
|He deserved more chances – Hazard hails ´top player´ Salah