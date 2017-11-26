Udinese 0 Napoli 1: Jorginho strike reclaims top spot

Napoli took back top spot in Serie A as a fortunate first-half goal from Jorginho secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Udinese.

Inter's victory at Cagliari on Saturday had edged Luciano Spalletti's side into first place, but Napoli ensured the Nerazzurri's lead was short-lived with a battling performance at Friuli.

In a first half of few chances, it was not until the half-hour that Napoli made a breakthrough when veteran defender Christian Maggio went down under pressure from Gabriele Angella in Udinese's area.

Jorginho had converted all three of his previous penalties this season, but - after a lengthy delay - he saw a tame effort saved by Simone Scuffet.

However, the ball fell back to the Italy midfielder and he tucked home on the rebound..



GOOAAAL!!! Phew, Scuffet saves #Jorginho's effort from the spot but the midfielder pounces on the rebound!

#UdineseNapoli 0-1

#SerieA pic.twitter.com/CW9lflM4Is — Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) November 26, 2017

Napoli should have put the result beyond all doubt with just over 15 minutes remaining, only for Jose Callejon to drill a close-range strike straight at Scuffet.

Ultimately though, Callejon's miss mattered little, as Napoli saw off their hosts to move two points clear of Inter - with Pepe Reina making a good save from Antonin Barak late on.

Napoli's win makes it 21 away games unbeaten in Serie A, while Udinese remain in 14th place - just two points clear of the relegation places.