Udinese 0 Napoli 1: Jorginho strike reclaims top spot

Napoli took back top spot in Serie A as a fortunate first-half goal from Jorginho secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Udinese.
Inter's victory at Cagliari on Saturday had edged Luciano Spalletti's side into first place, but Napoli ensured the Nerazzurri's lead was short-lived with a battling performance at Friuli.
In a first half of few chances, it was not until the half-hour that Napoli made a breakthrough when veteran defender Christian Maggio went down under pressure from Gabriele Angella in Udinese's area.
Jorginho had converted all three of his previous penalties this season, but - after a lengthy delay - he saw a tame effort saved by Simone Scuffet.
However, the ball fell back to the Italy midfielder and he tucked home on the rebound..
— Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) November 26, 2017
GOOAAAL!!! Phew, Scuffet saves #Jorginho's effort from the spot but the midfielder pounces on the rebound!
#UdineseNapoli 0-1
#SerieA pic.twitter.com/CW9lflM4Is
Napoli should have put the result beyond all doubt with just over 15 minutes remaining, only for Jose Callejon to drill a close-range strike straight at Scuffet.
Ultimately though, Callejon's miss mattered little, as Napoli saw off their hosts to move two points clear of Inter - with Pepe Reina making a good save from Antonin Barak late on.
Napoli's win makes it 21 away games unbeaten in Serie A, while Udinese remain in 14th place - just two points clear of the relegation places.
