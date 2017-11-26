Ozil to miss Burnley game through illness

Mesut Ozil will be absent from the Arsenal squad for their game with Burnley due to illness.

Ozil, having previously come in for criticism from some quarters, was instrumental last week as the Gunners beat Tottenham 2-0 in the north London derby.

However, Arsenal will be without his influence at Turf Moor on Sunday as they aim take all three points from a Burnley team that is among the Premier League's surprise packages.

Arsenal are level on points with the Clarets, and a win for either team would see them leapfrog Liverpool and Spurs into the Champions League places.