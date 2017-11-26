Juventus 3 Crotone 0: Bianconeri warm up for Napoli clash with routine win

Juventus returned to winning ways in Serie A as goals from Mario Mandzukic, Mattia De Sciglio and Medhi Benatia secured a comfortable 3-0 win over Crotone at the Allianz Stadium.
Massimiliano Allegri's side suffered a surprise 3-2 defeat to Sampdoria last weekend, but bounced back in style to keep the pressure on Inter and Napoli, who had both won earlier in the weekend.
Juve now travel to league leaders Napoli on Friday knowing that a win will put them just one point behind Maurizio Sarri's high-flying side at the summit of Serie A.
The Bianconeri dominated throughout and should have opened the scoring in the first half, but Blaise Matuidi squandered two golden opportunities to open his account for the club following his move from Paris Saint-Germain.
However, Mandzukic eased any nerves in the 51st minute with a fine header, as Juve equalled their own Serie A record of scoring in 43 consecutive league games.
Substitute De Sciglio then scored the first senior goal of his career with a superb strike from distance on the hour before Benatia tapped in from close-range to complete the scoring in the 71st minute.
A goal worth the wait!— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) November 26, 2017
Congratulations @mattia_desci on your first @SerieA_TIM strike!#JuveCrotone #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/uRU1t5mFu3
Juventus, who handed a belated debut to Benedikt Howedes following his loan move from Schalke in August, started on the front foot and should have been ahead after four minutes.
Matuidi collected Douglas Costa's pass just inside the penalty area but, after seeing off the attentions of two Crotone defenders, he flashed his shot wide of Alex Cordaz's right post.
The well-organised visitors kept Juve at bay for the opening half hour, limiting them to shots from distance and hopeful crosses, which were comfortably dealt with by defenders Arlind Ajeti, Federico Ceccherini and Mario Sampirisi.
France international Matuidi again came close to breaking the deadlock 10 minutes before the break, heading agonisingly wide from Costa's clipped cross.
Cordaz then got down well to push away Alex Sandro's fierce drive, while Mandzukic headed just wide as Juve cranked up the pressure before the interval.
Benny 's out orders early on in his debut. #JuveCrotone pic.twitter.com/U9zd06ztxo— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) November 26, 2017
Juve's relentless approach paid off six minutes into the second half as Mandzukic scored just his third league goal of the season.
Andrea Barzagli roamed into space down the right and whipped in a cross that the Croatian expertly guided into the corner with his head, giving Cordaz no chance.
De Sciglio replaced Stephan Lichtsteiner after 56 minutes and, just four minutes later, he crashed in a stunning long-range drive with just his third touch of the ball to double Juve's advantage - his first goal in over 180 appearances for club and country.
Juve then got their third 11 minutes later when substitute Miralem Pjanic's cross was parried by Cordaz into the path of Benatia, who had the simple task of slotting home from inside the six-yard box.
KEY OPTA STATS
- Mario Mandzukic has opened the scoring in all three of their Serie A games against Crotone.
- Mandzukic has scored three goals in Serie A this season, all in home games.
- Mattia De Sciglio scored his first Serie A goal in his 112th game.
- Miralem Pjanic played his 200th Serie A game.
- Crotone have conceded the most headed goals in Serie A this season (6).
- Juventus have scored the most goals from outside the box in Serie A this season (8).
|Allegri eagerly awaiting Napoli clash after comfortable Juve win
|Monaco 1 Paris Saint-Germain 2: Cavani & Neymar bail out wayward Mbappe
|Valencia 1 Barcelona 1: Alba saves Barca after officials deny certain Messi goal
|Juventus 3 Crotone 0: Bianconeri warm up for Napoli clash with routine win
|Maybe Arsene will say that is a penalty - Guardiola hits back at Wenger after Sterling jibe
|Vermaelen to make first Barca league start in 22 months
|Dyche ´raging´ over Arsenal´s stoppage-time penalty
|Ozil to miss Arsenal´s midweek Huddersfield match, Wenger says
|Huddersfield Town 1 Manchester City 2: Late Sterling goal sets new away wins record
|Milan controlled Torino from start to finish - Montella
|Pardew in talks over ´attractive´ West Brom job
|Arsenal´s stoppage-time winner a ´clear penalty´ - Wenger
|Unsworth apologises for ´unacceptable´ Everton display
|Udinese 0 Napoli 1: Jorginho strike reclaims top spot
|Burnley 0 Arsenal 1: Sanchez penalty drives stoppage-time dagger through Clarets´ hearts
|AC Milan 0 Torino 0: Pressure on Montella intensifies after dour draw
|Southampton 4 Everton 1: Sigurdsson stunner fails to save woeful Toffees
|Nottingham Forest 0 Cardiff City 2: Ward stunner helps continue Bluebirds´ run
|Ozil to miss Burnley game through illness
|Concussed James ´didn´t even know the score at half-time´
|Benitez calls for unity as Newcastle decline continues
|Inter triumph a warning to title rivals, says Candreva
|Adelaide United 2 Western Sydney Wanderers 0: Kitto at the double
|Schalke found a way back from ´hell´ – Tedesco
|In-form Salah crucial to Liverpool success, says Mignolet
|Willian: It was a shot, no doubt
|Ausilio: Icardi happy at Inter and not interested in Real Madrid
|It would be ´crazy´ to think about Man City, says Klopp
|Simeone impressed with Atletico´s growth after club-record LaLiga start
|I had to change tactics to combat aggressive Cagliari - Spalletti
|Heynckes plays down talk he may extend Bayern stay
|Guardiola praises ´amazing relationship´ between Aguero and Jesus
|Cagliari 1 Inter 3: Icardi scores brace to send Nerazzurri top
|Levante 0 Atletico Madrid 5: Gameiro and Griezmann shine in romp
|Bayern Munich´s Sule slams penalty call
|Watford have confidence ahead of Manchester Utd test - Silva
|Klopp laments ref obstruction in Chelsea draw
|I will not give up – Borussia Dotmund´s Bosz defiant after Ruhr derby collapse
|Championship Review: First win for Coleman, Wolves run riot
|Chelsea´s Anfield spirit delights Conte
|Henderson hails ´fantastic´ Salah after Chelsea peg back Liverpool
|Anything can happen - Zidane open to January signings
|Mourinho steers clear of debate over Lukaku corner controversy
|Borussia Monchengladbach 2 Bayern Munich 1: Hazard & Ginter halt Heynckes´ winning run
|Liverpool 1 Chelsea 1: Willian´s stroke of luck denies Salah his moment
|Benteke made the difference, hails Hodgson
|Zidane certain Real Madrid will get better after nervous Malaga victory
|Clement upbeat despite dour Bournemouth draw
|Hughton: United winner should not have stood
|Carrick will have option to coach at United - Mourinho
|Early West Brom goal leaves Pochettino frustrated
|Messi buy-out clause should prevent Neymar repeat - Valverde
|Brighton deserved more, concedes Mourinho
|Tottenham not good enough in West Brom draw, says Kane
|Messi 2021: Barcelona hero set to emulate Maldini, Giggs and Totti as one-club man
|Real Madrid 3 Malaga 2: Ronaldo settles Bernabeu thriller
|Crystal Palace 2 Stoke City 1: Late Sakho strike seals comeback victory
|Tottenham 1 West Brom 1: Kane grabs a point as Spurs lose more ground
|Manchester United 1 Brighton and Hove Albion 0: Unfortunate Dunk own goal sinks Seagulls
|Newcastle United 0 Watford 3: Concerns growing for Benitez after alarming defeat
|Swansea City 0 Bournemouth 0: Clement´s men end losing streak but remain in bottom three
|Borussia Dortmund 4 Schalke 4: Pressure mounts on Bosz after dramatic Ruhr derby
|This is my home - Messi wants to end career at Barcelona
|Rose axed from Tottenham squad once more
|Mertens admits ´I think about Barcelona´
|We can win everything - De Bruyne confident of conquering all fronts
|Klopp ready to utilise his squad players
|Messi 2021: The best goals of the superstar´s sensational Barcelona career
|A-League Review: Ugly clash mars Sydney victory
|Messi 2021: A remarkable Barcelona career in Opta numbers
|Juventus are not in trouble – Allegri
|Urawa Red Diamonds 1 Al-Hilal 0 (2-1 agg): Rafael strike secures AFC Champions League glory
|Lionel Messi signs new Barcelona deal with US$835 million buyout clause
|Messi signs new Barca deal with €700m buyout clause
|Messi wants Milan giants back in the Champions League
|Pochettino massive to me, says Alli
|Juve to complete €46m deal for Costa
|Guardiola more ´logical´ for Man United than Mourinho – Cantona
|Messi has ´no doubt´ about Real Madrid´s Champions League chances
|Klopp quashes Conte´s recovery complaints
|Hoeness believes in Bayern´s ´new spirit´
|Mourinho slams Mkhitaryan for disappearing during Manchester United games
|Hart hails West Ham fight under Moyes
|Conte calls for clarity from Chelsea on Courtois deal
|West Ham 1 Leicester City 1: Kouyate gets Moyes up and running
|Manchester United midfielder Carrick undergoes heart procedure
|Manchester City youngster Bytyqi retires with heart condition
|Salah could become the Premier League´s greatest African star - Lauren
|Lauren reserves judgement on Man City´s invincible credentials
|Bayern boss Heynckes slams ´insanity´ of Champions League ticket prices
|Messi hails Barcelona team-mates after European Golden Shoe triumph
|Napoli´s Hamsik saves space for a Serie A title-winning tattoo
|Jardim urges quick Monaco response to Champions League woe
|You always have a chance - Wagner hopeful of Man City scalp
|Chelsea´s tough title defence was to be expected - Klopp
|Neymar and Cavani bound by common goal at PSG
|Simeone: Everything seems better when Atletico win
|Injuries not to blame for Real Madrid LaLiga position - Zidane
|Icardi could stay at Inter forever, says Spalletti
|Former England star Owen finishes second on horse racing debut
|Emery backs Mbappe to shine on Monaco return
|Robben-less Heynckes handed timely Coman boost
|Guardiola not complacent ahead of Huddersfield clash
|Salah not Liverpool´s only threat, insists Conte
|Klopp trusts Moreno ´100 per cent´ despite Sevilla shocker
|No excuses for Conte despite Chelsea´s travel trouble
|Salah has nothing to prove in Chelsea reunion, says Klopp
|Bale return could be imminent - Zidane
|Megson´s interim role is no audition as he awaits permanent West Brom boss
|Bosz has derby focus despite Dortmund criticism
|Kaka predicts bright future for Milan´s Silva
|Messi equals Ronaldo with fourth European Golden Shoe
|Mourinho fears Fellaini exit amid Arsenal, PSG links
|I don´t know what you want - Mourinho blasts Man United critics
|Mourinho protecting Pogba and Ibrahimovic as they prepare for Brighton
|Stoke to offer Crouch fresh deal
|Del Piero expects Juventus and Dybala to rediscover top form
|Melbourne City 1 Perth Glory 3: Ten-man hosts pay the penalty
|Moyes wants greater ref protection for Carroll
|Unsworth questions players´ commitment after Atalanta embarrassment
|PSG prepare for Monaco with order restored and European dominance in mind
|Who, what, when and where? – All you need to know about the 2018 World Cup draw
|Wenger calms Welbeck injury fears after planned substitution
|Kaka unsure over playing future amid Milan directorship offer
|Monaco v Paris Saint-Germain: The Opta facts as Mbappe returns with Neymar in tow
|Griezmann happy at Atletico, says Koke
|Ronaldo will deliver when needed for Madrid – Alonso
|Rodrigo commits to Valencia until 2022
|Domestic bliss? Montella targets Serie A resurgence after Europa League success
|Rooney stands by Unsworth after Everton humiliation
|He deserved more chances – Hazard hails ´top player´ Salah